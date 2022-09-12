 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka almost gets to 60

091522-wcj-spt-eurekafootball

HEADED LEFT – Rylan Bachman of Eureka looks for yardage on Friday night. The host Hornets blew out Heyworth 59-0 at McCollum Field.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/ROBYN WIEGAND

Eureka amassed an even 500 yards of total offense in a 59-0 win over Heyworth Friday night at McCollum Field. Jake Morin threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 237 yards. Justis Bachman had four receptions for 74 yards, while Rylan Bachman (seven carries, 99 yards) caught a TD and also ran one in from 61 yards out. Drew Dingledine had a TD reception, while Ben Lapp and Tanner Wiegand each reached the end zone via the ground. The hosts led 35-0 at halftime.

Morin’s 25-yard strike to Dingledine and R. Bachman’s successful two-point conversion gave Eureka (3-0) a 43-0 lead just two minutes into the second half and triggered a continuous clock. Heyworth was limited to just 47 yards of total offense.

In other week three contests from around the HOIC:

El Paso-Gridley (3-0) 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2-1) 13

Ridgeview/Lexington (3-0) 21, Tri-Valley (2-1) 16

Ottawa Marquette 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (0-3) 0

Le Roy (2-1) 20, Tremont (1-2) 16

Notes: The 59 points are the most for Eureka since a 58-8 decision over guest Chicago Dunbar in the first round of the 2019 three A playoffs.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockets defeat Hornets on the links

Peoria’s Kellogg course was the setting for a Thursday triangular. Roanoke-Benson upended Eureka, but both lost to host Peoria Christian. DJ N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News