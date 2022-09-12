Eureka almost gets to 60

Eureka amassed an even 500 yards of total offense in a 59-0 win over Heyworth Friday night at McCollum Field. Jake Morin threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 237 yards. Justis Bachman had four receptions for 74 yards, while Rylan Bachman (seven carries, 99 yards) caught a TD and also ran one in from 61 yards out. Drew Dingledine had a TD reception, while Ben Lapp and Tanner Wiegand each reached the end zone via the ground. The hosts led 35-0 at halftime.