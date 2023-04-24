A 3-0 advantage went by the boards Friday for Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn in a 5-3 loss to Tri-County Conference rival Putnam County at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville.

In other games, the Panthers downed the Rockets (5-11, 3-4) by a final of 16-9 April 18 at Bill Zeman Field. Host Le Roy took care of the co-op 9-5 on Saturday in a makeup from March 25 that was called off due to weather.

RBLW-PC

The contest started on Thursday and was suspended in the bottom half of the first inning due to weather. RBLW got two in the top of the first and one in the second before PC got one back in the third and grabbed the lead with four in the fifth.

Drew Garrels and Connor Reifsteck were responsible for the only two of the Rockets’ hits, as the offense struck out 11 times. The defense committed six errors, which led to five unearned runs. Kody Knecht dropped to 0-2 with the defeat.

PC-RBLW

The Panthers strung together a hit parade to the tune of 23 in all. The hosts had 10 hits with two each from Tucker Bond and Tim Kennell, while Nolan Hunter hit his fourth homer of the season.

Isaiah Beyer fell to 1-3 with the loss.

RBLW-Le Roy

The guests fell behind 7-0, but were able to make the final more respectable. Garrels and Henry Koehler picked up two hits apiece. Kennell was tagged with the decision.

RBLW went to Dwight in TCC action Tuesday. The squads meet again this Friday at 4:30 p.m. from Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Notes: The resumption of Friday’s league tussle replaced the Rockets’ nonconference encounter against host Annawan/Wethersfield at Howes Park.