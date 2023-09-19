EUREKA – Competition in the Heart of Illinois Conference’s large division starts Friday when Deer Creek-Mackinaw makes the short bus ride to McCollum Field for a 7 p.m. tilt with Eureka, who will celebrate homecoming. The Chiefs enter with a 2-2 record and have split two road games. For the first time this season, the Hornets will face an offense that operates out of the double wing-T.

“It’s not a huge adjustment,” Eureka head coach Jason Bachman said. “We’ve been the wing-T before. They can run people from a lot of different directions. We’ll stay in our base (defensive) formation.”

Seniors Tyce Albritton and Brent Denniston are wingbacks, while senior Carson Cassady is the quarterback. Neither Albritton nor Denniston played in this past Friday’s 41-14 loss to guest Heyworth. DCM has scored 98 points on the season.

The Chiefs, who vary between a 3-4 and 3-5-3 on defense, has surrendered 57 points. Senior linebacker Dane Lowery leads in tackles with 31. Denniston is a linebacker, while Albritton is in the secondary.

Both Heyworth and Le Roy enjoyed success on the ground, something the Hornets will try to follow suit, but Bachman mentioned Eureka needs to be able to move the ball via run and through the air.

“They’ve also had a lot of guys out,” said Bachman, who expects Denniston to play. “We have to be balanced. That’s the bottom line. When we are, it makes us tough to defend.”

Eureka (2-2), who plays at home for the third straight time, will look to clean up their mistakes from this past week, as three turnovers and ineffectiveness in the red zone played a key role in a 34-14 defeat.

“We have to be able to finish in the red zone,” Bachman noted. “We (also) have to protect the football. When you get inside the five-yard line, you have to finish.”

According to Bachman, senior center Dax Marvin (elbow) is expected to be back after a two-game absence. Junior Payton Wiegand (knee) is out and was scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) yesterday to determine the severity of the injury.

Cody Myers is in his fourth season with the Chiefs and has a 13-15 record. In eight years on the prep scene, Myers is 23-22. In 2022, DCM went 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the division. The Hornets have dominated the all-time series, as they hold a 25 to four edge that includes a 21-0 victory in ’22.

Notes: The 1972 squad will be recognized during halftime. The group, who posted a perfect 9-0 record, shut out five foes highlighted by three in a row to start the season in the form of El Paso, Monmouth and Morton. The Hornets, coached by Jim Sanders, outscored the opposition 326 to 59. The 326 points set the single season standard before the ’75 team that went a program-best 11-1 set a new mark with 369 that still stands.