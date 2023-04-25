;(4-27) HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

;1;2;3;4;R;H;E

GCMS;0;2;0;0;1;3;5;5

Eureka;2;4;8;1;x;15;12;4

Game called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule

2B: Brayden Elliott, Austin Wiegand two, Ben Jablonski, Ryan Mangold, Derrick Wiles

Winning pitcher: Spencer Wilcox (4-1), Losing pitcher: Kellan Fanson

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Fieldcrest;0;0;1;0;1;0;0;2;3;5

Tremont;0;0;0;1;3;0;x;4;4;3

2B: Eli Gerdes, TJ Connor

W: Ethan Zaayenga, L: Koltin Kearfott (2-4)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Fieldcrest;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;4;2

Deer Creek-Mackinaw;0;0;0;0;1;2;x;3;7;2

2B: Drew Butler two, Parker Eggenberger, Hunter Fogle

W: Lucas Holly, L: Tyler Serna

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

El Paso-Gridley;0;0;01;0;1;4;1

Eureka;0;2;1;6;3;12;9;1

Game halted in the fifth by the 10-run rule

2B: Landon Foster, Jablonski, Wiles, HR: Wiegand

W: Wiegand (4-0), L: Mason Vandegraft

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

GCMS;3;5;0;1(10);19;15;1

Fieldcrest;0;0;3;0;1;4;8;2

Game stopped after five due to the 10-run rule

2B: Elliott. Ty Cribbett, Rylan DeFries, Mason Kutemeier, Altin Nettleton, 3B: David Hull, HR: Layten Gerdes

W: Nettleton, L: Jordan Heider (2-2)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

RBLW;2;1;0;0;0;0;0;3;2;6

Putnam Co.;0;0;1;0;4;0;x;5;6;1

W: Troy Petty, L: Kody Knecht (0-2)

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Eureka;6;0;5;0;2;13;12;1

Fisher;0;0;0;0;0;0;4;3

Game called after five because of the 10-run rule

2B: Mangold, Wiegand, Drew Dingledine, HR: Jablonski

W: Hadley Hirstein (2-0), L: Quinn Kuhns

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Lexington;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;1;5;1;

Fieldcrest;1;0;0;1;0;0;x;2;1;1

2B: Nolan Bowles, Drake Powell, Preston Wiltz, L. Gerdes

W: Kearfott, L: Canden Hardman

;(4-27) H.S. SOFTBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

DCM;2;0;0;0;1;0;2;5;7;2

Eureka;2;0;2;2;1;5;x;12;14;0

2B: Addyson Carithers, Reagan Kelley, Claire Stoner two, Elana Wettstein, 3B: Lexi Cottingham, Byrkeigh Kraft, Reagan Linder two, Stoner

W: Addison Wherley (2-8), L: Allison DeBolt

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Fieldcrest;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;5

Tremont;4;0;5;0;1;10;6;0

Game halted in the fifth by the 10-run rule

2B: Olivia Avlos, Maddie Feagin, Maia Lorengo

W: Lorengo, L: Morgan Gerdes (0-3)

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

GCMS;(10);0(10);0;1;21;19;1

Eureka;1;4;0;2;0;7;10;1

Game stopped after five due to the 10-run rule

2B: Mallory Rosendahl three, Brynn Boundy, Kyra Kietman, Thais Rodriguez, Bella Young, Linder, Wettstein, Hallie Rocke, 3B: Stoner

W: Rosendahl, L: Pava Carlson (0-6)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;R;H;E

GCMS;0;1;1;1;0;0;3;4;10;10;3

Fieldcrest;2;0;0;0;0;0;4;0;6;9;6

2B: Kyra Kietzman, Kate Kristensen, Mallory Rosendahl, Ashlyn May two

W: Rosendahl, L: Gerdes

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

EP-G;2;0;4;0;2;3;1;12;11;2

Eureka;0;1;0;0;(10);2;x13;18;3

2B: Kyra Carr two, Morgan Seggerman, Tori Seggerman, Wettstein two, Stoner, 3B: Rocke

W: Grace Donovan, L: Nickelle Cummings

1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Lexington/Ridgeview;3;0;2;0(15);20;15;1

Fieldcrest;0;6;0;0;0;6;8;7

Game called after five because of the 10-run rule

2B: Allison Epley two, Grace Grimsley, MaKayla Ziegler, Pru Mangan, Kaylin Rients

W: Isabelle Payne, L: Keara Barisch (2-8)

1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Eureka;0;0;1;3;0;0;4;8;2

Fisher;0;7;0;1;2;6;16;21;0

Game halted in the sixth by the 10-run rule

2B: Linder three, Greta Myers, Kailey May two, Kylan Arndt, Karsyn Burke, HR: K. May, Paige Hott

W: Arndt, L: Wherley

;(4-27) COLLEGE SOFTBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;R;H;E

Monmouth;0;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;1;4;0

Eureka College;0;0;0;1;0;0;0;1;2;7;2

No outs when winning run scored

2B: Delaney Douglas, HR: Bria Wessel

W: Claire Wuethrich (3-8), L: Kayleigh Cobb

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Monmouth;0;0;00;1;1;5;7;9;2

EC;0;0;0;0;0;1;0;1;4;2

2B: Madelyn Belville, Mykenzie Kloess, Abby Leber, HR: Olivia Riddley

W: Elizabeth Durfee, L: Mady Bultemeier (0-8)

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;4;4

Webster;0;0;1;0;7;8;8;0

Game stopped in the fifth due to the eight-run rule

2B: Jaelin Holdaway, Paige Thomas

W: Reese Waggoner, L: Wuethrich

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

EC;0;0;2;0;0;0;0;2;6;1

Webster;0;3;0;0;1;5;x;9;13;1;

2B: Holdaway, Thomas, Katie Croxall, Sidney Holtz, Kaelyn Kearney

W: Ainsley Hinz, L: Bultemeier

;(4-27) COLLEGE BASEBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

EC;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;1;7;1

Illinois Wesleyan;3;0;0;2;5;0;x;11;9;0

Game called in the seventh because of the 10-run rule

2B: Tristan Figus, 3B: Austin Davis, Louis Perona

W: Luke Costello, L: Tate Stone (0-2)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;10;R;H;E

EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;2;0;0;3;5;15;1

Blackburn;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;2;8;2

2B: Braden Cox, Andrew Garza, Isaac Gleaves, Ashton Harvey, 3B: Adam Holm

W: Nathan Garard (3-5), L: Mitchell Binder

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E

EC;0;1;0;0;0;3;1;1;5;11;16;2

Blackburn;0;0;0;1;1;0;0;0;0;0;2;3;4

2B: Chase Ulrich two, Cox, Garard

W: Mike Dunne (3-5), L: Alex Coffman

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E

EC;0;2;1;1;0;1;0;3;0;8;14;1

Blackburn;0;0;1;1;1;0;0;0;0;3;10;1

2B: Karter Hostetler, Cole Tanner, Aidan Hamerlinck, 3B: Pedro Medona

W: Ryan Bredeson (3-6), L: Jason Hedges