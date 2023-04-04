;(4-6) HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Eureka;2;3;4;3;0;12;10;0

Heyworth;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;2

Game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule

2B: Drew Dingledine, Carson Gates, Home run: Ryan Mangold

Winning pitcher: Spencer Wilcox (2-1), Losing pitcher: Lucas Garber

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Fieldcrest;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;2;3;4

Peru St. Bede;1;0;3;0;0;0;x;4;6;1

2B: Jordan Heider, John Brady, 3B: Heider

W: Brendon Pillion, L: Koltin Kearfott (0-2), Save: Landon Jackson

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Eureka;0;0;1;0;0;0;1;2;3;3

Illinois Valley Central;3;0;0;1;1;2;x;7;9;0

2B: Dingledine, Derrick Wiles, Aidan Fulton, Ben Frericks, Luke Marley, Brody Palmer

W: Palmer, L: Wilcox

;(4-6) H.S. SOFTBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Eureka;0;0;0;0;1;1;5;2

Peoria Notre Dame;1;4;8;1;x;14;6;1

Game halted in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule

3B: Reagan Linder

W: Tayla Eaves, L: Pava Carlson (0-3)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Fieldcrest;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;3

Putnam County;1;0;1;0;0;1;x;3;5;0

2B: Tori Balma

W: Katie Baker, L: Keara Barisch (0-3)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Eureka;1;0;1;0;0;0;0;2;5;2

Farmington;0;6;0;4;0;0;x;10;3;1

2B: Linder, Greta Myers, Lydia Overcash, 3B: Clare Stoner

W: Overcash, L: Carlson

;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E

Eureka;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;4

Maroa-Forsyth;2;0;3;2;3;10;10;0

Game stopped in the fifth due to the 10-run rule

2B: Linder, Valerie Foulke, Emily Fowler, Kelci Kahler, Home run: Foulke

W: Danniella Hovey, L: Addison Wherley (0-2)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Eureka;1;0;0;0;0;1;0;2;4;0

Heyworth;0;0;0;4;1;0;x;5;7;0

2B: Linder, Bailey Brooks, 3B: Linder, Brooks. HR: Linder

W: Emma Slayback, L: Wherley

;1;2;3;4;5;6;R;H;E

Fieldcrest;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;3;5

Serena;0;1;0;3;4;3;11;12;2

Game called in the sixth because of the 10-run rule

2B: Lange Cole, McKayla McNally

W: Maddie Glade, L: Barisch

;(4-6) COLLEGE SOFTBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Knox;1;0;0;0;3;1;3;8;11;3

Eureka College;1;0;0;1;0;2;2;6;7;5

2B: Maddie Poetzinger, KayLee Hohlbach, Lexi Liptak

W: Ally Hyde. L: Claire Wuethrich (1-4)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Knox;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;7;1

EC;0;0;2;0;0;1;x;3;10;1

2B: Delaney Douglas, Christine Mepham

W: Kloey Wheeler (1-1), L: Mimi Schweitzer

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Lawrence;0;0;0;1;0;0;0;1;2;2

EC;1;0;0;0;1;0;x;2;5;0

2B: Douglas

W: Wuethrich, L: Xiomara Rueda-Marshall

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Lawrence;1;0;3;1;0;0;0;5;9;0

EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;1;4;4

2B: Mattigan Haller two, Gillian Guerrero, Mikayla Jeneseke, Trissa Grisham, Bria Wessel

W: Rueda-Marshall, L: Hohlbach (0-2)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

Illinois College;1;1;0;1;0;3;3;9;14;0

EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;5

2B: Cheyenne Anderson two, Claudia Adam

W: Julia Drake, L: Wheeler

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;10;11;R;H;E

IC;0;2;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;4;14;4

EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;0;0;0;1;4;3;2

Game ended after 11 because of darkness

2B: Angie Schmipf, 3B: Schmipf

;(4-6) COLLEGE BASEBALL

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E

North Park;0;3;2;4;3;1;0;2;4;19;15;1

EC;0;1;2;0;0;2;0;1;0;6;11;8

2B: Rylan Kawakami, Jim Zay, Chase Ulrich, 3B: Kawakami, HR: Alex Divito, Justin Swanson, Braden Cox. Nathan Garard

W: Ethan Condit, L: Michael Wiley

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E

EC;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;1;3;0

Spalding;0;4;5;1;0;0;1;11;10;0

Game halted in the seventh by the 10-run rule

2B: Matthew McDowell two, Hunter Strong two, Michael Newsom, HR: Ulrich

W: Caleb Collins, L: Garard (2-3)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E

EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;5;3

Spalding;0;0;1;1;0;0;1;0;x;3;10;2

2B: Whitt Callahan

W: Wesley Clark, L: Mike Dunne (2-3)

;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;R;H;E

EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;8;2

Spalding;0;0;0;2;2;1;6;x;11;14;0

Game halted in the eighth due to the 10-run rule

2B: Dunne, Callahan, Newsome, Strong, Jacob Spanyer, Michael Speck, 3B: McDowell, Newsom

W: Caden Krystofiak, L: Ryan Bredeson (2-4)