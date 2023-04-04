;(4-6) HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E
Eureka;2;3;4;3;0;12;10;0
Heyworth;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;2
Game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule
2B: Drew Dingledine, Carson Gates, Home run: Ryan Mangold
Winning pitcher: Spencer Wilcox (2-1), Losing pitcher: Lucas Garber
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Fieldcrest;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;2;3;4
Peru St. Bede;1;0;3;0;0;0;x;4;6;1
2B: Jordan Heider, John Brady, 3B: Heider
W: Brendon Pillion, L: Koltin Kearfott (0-2), Save: Landon Jackson
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Eureka;0;0;1;0;0;0;1;2;3;3
Illinois Valley Central;3;0;0;1;1;2;x;7;9;0
2B: Dingledine, Derrick Wiles, Aidan Fulton, Ben Frericks, Luke Marley, Brody Palmer
W: Palmer, L: Wilcox
;(4-6) H.S. SOFTBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E
Eureka;0;0;0;0;1;1;5;2
Peoria Notre Dame;1;4;8;1;x;14;6;1
Game halted in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule
3B: Reagan Linder
W: Tayla Eaves, L: Pava Carlson (0-3)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Fieldcrest;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;3
Putnam County;1;0;1;0;0;1;x;3;5;0
2B: Tori Balma
W: Katie Baker, L: Keara Barisch (0-3)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Eureka;1;0;1;0;0;0;0;2;5;2
Farmington;0;6;0;4;0;0;x;10;3;1
2B: Linder, Greta Myers, Lydia Overcash, 3B: Clare Stoner
W: Overcash, L: Carlson
;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E
Eureka;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;4
Maroa-Forsyth;2;0;3;2;3;10;10;0
Game stopped in the fifth due to the 10-run rule
2B: Linder, Valerie Foulke, Emily Fowler, Kelci Kahler, Home run: Foulke
W: Danniella Hovey, L: Addison Wherley (0-2)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Eureka;1;0;0;0;0;1;0;2;4;0
Heyworth;0;0;0;4;1;0;x;5;7;0
2B: Linder, Bailey Brooks, 3B: Linder, Brooks. HR: Linder
W: Emma Slayback, L: Wherley
;1;2;3;4;5;6;R;H;E
Fieldcrest;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;3;5
Serena;0;1;0;3;4;3;11;12;2
Game called in the sixth because of the 10-run rule
2B: Lange Cole, McKayla McNally
W: Maddie Glade, L: Barisch
;(4-6) COLLEGE SOFTBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Knox;1;0;0;0;3;1;3;8;11;3
Eureka College;1;0;0;1;0;2;2;6;7;5
2B: Maddie Poetzinger, KayLee Hohlbach, Lexi Liptak
W: Ally Hyde. L: Claire Wuethrich (1-4)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Knox;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;7;1
EC;0;0;2;0;0;1;x;3;10;1
2B: Delaney Douglas, Christine Mepham
W: Kloey Wheeler (1-1), L: Mimi Schweitzer
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Lawrence;0;0;0;1;0;0;0;1;2;2
EC;1;0;0;0;1;0;x;2;5;0
2B: Douglas
W: Wuethrich, L: Xiomara Rueda-Marshall
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Lawrence;1;0;3;1;0;0;0;5;9;0
EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;1;4;4
2B: Mattigan Haller two, Gillian Guerrero, Mikayla Jeneseke, Trissa Grisham, Bria Wessel
W: Rueda-Marshall, L: Hohlbach (0-2)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Illinois College;1;1;0;1;0;3;3;9;14;0
EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;5
2B: Cheyenne Anderson two, Claudia Adam
W: Julia Drake, L: Wheeler
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;10;11;R;H;E
IC;0;2;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;4;14;4
EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;0;0;0;1;4;3;2
Game ended after 11 because of darkness
2B: Angie Schmipf, 3B: Schmipf
;(4-6) COLLEGE BASEBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
North Park;0;3;2;4;3;1;0;2;4;19;15;1
EC;0;1;2;0;0;2;0;1;0;6;11;8
2B: Rylan Kawakami, Jim Zay, Chase Ulrich, 3B: Kawakami, HR: Alex Divito, Justin Swanson, Braden Cox. Nathan Garard
W: Ethan Condit, L: Michael Wiley
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
EC;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;1;3;0
Spalding;0;4;5;1;0;0;1;11;10;0
Game halted in the seventh by the 10-run rule
2B: Matthew McDowell two, Hunter Strong two, Michael Newsom, HR: Ulrich
W: Caleb Collins, L: Garard (2-3)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;5;3
Spalding;0;0;1;1;0;0;1;0;x;3;10;2
2B: Whitt Callahan
W: Wesley Clark, L: Mike Dunne (2-3)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;R;H;E
EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;8;2
Spalding;0;0;0;2;2;1;6;x;11;14;0
Game halted in the eighth due to the 10-run rule
2B: Dunne, Callahan, Newsome, Strong, Jacob Spanyer, Michael Speck, 3B: McDowell, Newsom
W: Caden Krystofiak, L: Ryan Bredeson (2-4)