;(3-23) HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Olympia;0;0;0;0;0;1;1;2;3;3
Eureka;0;3;4;0;0;1;x;8;11;0
2B: Spencer Wilcox
Winning pitcher: Wilcox, Losing pitcher: Owen Alford
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Dwight;1;0;0;0;0;0;4;5;6;2
Fieldcrest;0;0;0;0;0;1;0;1;2;3
2B: Luke Gallett
W: Joey Starks, L: Layten Gerdes
;(3-23) H.S. SOFTBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;6;R;H;E
Dwight;2;1;2;3;2;3;13;14;0
Fieldcrest;0;0;0;3;0;0;3;6;2
Game called after six innings because of the 10-run rule
2B: Erin Anderson three, Samantha Harsh, Averi Jury, Megan Livingston, Kaylin Rients
W: Madison Ely, L: Morgan Gerdes
;(3-23) COLLEGE SOFTBALL
;1;23;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Eureka College;1;1;1;1;0;0;0;4;13;0
Southwestern College;4;0;0;2;1;0;x;7;13;1
2B: Gada Bryant, Jodi Glenn-Millhouse two, Samantha Saenz, Brooke Yanta, 3B: Callie Collier
W: Mattigan Aga, L: Tatum Trotter (1-2)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
EC;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;1;6;0
SC;1;1;0;1;2;1;x;6;12;1
W: Hailey Arrington, L: Kloe Norris
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
EC; 0;2;0;0;0;3;0;5;8;0
University of Austin;2;0;0;0;0;0;0;2;10;0
2B: Macey Whisker, Chrysi Hemby, Elizabeth Preston, Home run: Hemby
W: Trotter, L: Hallie Swiatowski
;1;2;3;4;5;R;H;E
EC; 0;1;3;0;1;5;11;0
U of A;2;8;0;5;x;15;15;1
Game halted in the fifth by the eight-run rule
2B: Preston, Carrie Johnson, HR: Bria Wessel, Kaitlyn Barrett
W: AD Smith, L: Mady Bultemeier
;1;2;3;4;5;6;;R;H;E
EC;0;0;4;3;0;0;7;8;1
U of Dallas;2;6;0;1;0;x;9;9;0
Game halted in the sixth by rain
2B: Mariah Hinojosa, HR: Katie Duffy-Relf
W: Caitlynn Freeman, L: Kaylee Hohlbach
;(3-23) COLLEGE BASEBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
Alfred State;0;2;0;1;0;0;0;1;2;6;9;2
EC;0;0;0;3;0;0;0;1;0;0;4;4;0
2B: Owen Lansing, HR: Nick Serce two, Sam Dickerson, Chase Ulrich
W: Caden Fortunato, L: Nathan Garard (1-2)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
Sewanee;1;1;0;0;0;2;1;4;0;9;12;0
EC;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;8;1
2B: Hunter Herndon, Will Yarbo, Brandt King, Cole Tanner, 3B: Herndon, JT Carter
W: Jake Nevle, L: Ryan Bredeson (1-3)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
EC;1;0;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;2;6;1
Alfred St.;2;0;0;0;3;0;2;0;x;7;8;3
2B: Devin Mersmann, Gavin Moore, Tyler Petrey, HR: Serce
W: Zachary Miner, L: Rico Garcia (0-2)
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
EC;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;2;0;2;6;0
Fontbonne;2;1;0;0;0;2;0;0;x;5;10;2
2B: Nick Rulevish, Kameron Brooks, Ty Kueper, Colby Shivers
W: Gavin Kinworthy, L: Garard, Save: David Howard
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
EC;2;2;0;0;0;0;1;2;0;7;16;1
Fontbonne;1;0;1;0;0;1;0;0;0;4;12;0
2B: Branden Cox, Mike Dunne, Garrett Flaagan, Brooks, Dalton Groves, Kinworthy, HR: Matt Helm
W: Bredeson, L: Nick Glaser
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
EC;0;0;0;0;2;0;0;2;4;3
Fontbonne;3;3;0;4;2;2;x;14;13;3
Game stopped in the seventh due to the 10-run rule
2B: Tanner, Kueper two, Brooks, Helm, Jack Wood, 3B: Brooks, Jack Rhiney, HR: Cox
W: Ben Bising, L: Dunne (1-2)