;(3-9) COLLEGE BASEBALL
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;R;H;E
Knox;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;3;3
Eureka College;2;0;2;0;2;6;x;12;8;0
Game called in the seventh inning by the 10-run rule
2B: Chase Ulrich, Home Run: Austin Davis
Winning pitcher: Mike Dunne, Losing pitcher: Lucas Amend
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
EC;1;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;2;4;5;7;
Central;0;0;1;4;3;2;0;0;x;10;10;3
2B: Nick Rulevish, Kasey Carter, Caleb Douglass, Colton Jones, Logan McCoy, HR: Ulrich
WP: Caleb Evans, LP: Ryan Bredeson, S: Chance Dreyer
;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;R;H;E
EC;0;0;0;0;0;2;0;0;1;3;7;0
Olivet;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;5;0
2B: Cole Tanner, Mason Cook, Sylas Woll, HR: Braden Cox
WP: Nathan Garard, LP: JB Stroh, S: Parker Brodine