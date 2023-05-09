Usually in a low-scoring game, defense stands out. It certainly did for Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn in a 2-1 victory over Tri-County Conference adversary Seneca May 2 at Bill Zeman Field.

In other action, the Irish blanked the co-op 15-0 on Thursday before the 15-run rule was triggered in the fifth inning. Ridgeview handed the Rockets an 8-4 defeat Saturday at BZF. League host Midland tripped the co-op 7-3 on Monday.

Seneca-RBLW

A potential go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the seventh was denied by Kody Knecht, who leaped near and over the right field fence to rob the Irish of the lead for the final out. That made a winner of Isaiah Beyer, whose record rose to 3-3. He needed just 81 pitches to toss a complete game seven-hitter.

Nolan Hunter had two hits and drove in both of the RBLW (7-16, 5-8) runs, while Brock Magnuson had the other two hits.

RBLW-Seneca

The guests had just four baserunners that included the lone hit, a Knecht single off Seneca’s Paxton Giertz. The Irish pounded out 13 hits, while Connor Delagrange dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

Ridgeview-RBLW

Two runs in the top of the seventh gave the guests a little more breathing room, as their lead increased to 8-4. The co-op aided with six errors.

Magnuson sprayed the ball around for three hits, while Beyer and Drew Garrels followed with two apiece. Knecht dipped to 0-2 with the setback.

RBLW-Midland

A pair in the third got the Rockets within 4-3, but they did not score the rest of the way. Beyer, Delagrange, Hunter, Magnuson and Tim Kennell accounted for the guests’ five hits. Kennell fell to 0-3 with the decision.

Midland came to BZF on Tuesday. The Rockets host Peoria Heights this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. from BZF.