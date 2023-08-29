A road trip proved to be successful for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka on Monday, as they upended Canton by a 2-1 score.

Elsewhere, the co-op won two of three to place third at the eight-team Colin Smith Invitational hosted by Stillman Valley. They knocked off the hosts 2-1 on Friday. Landon Martin provided both goals off assists by Jackson Beer. On Saturday morning, the Rockets and Lincoln played to a scoreless tie, but the Railsplitters prevailed five to four on penalty kicks. Also on Saturday, R-B/E got a goal from Beer off a feed from Gage Heath to tip Peoria Richwoods 1-0, as Dalton Thomas recorded a shutout in goal. Lincoln fell to East Moline 2-1 in Saturday’s final.

R-B/E-Canton

Both of the goals came off the foot of Landon Martin. Beer had an assist, while Connor Reifsteck had the other.

The co-op entertains Illinois Valley Central tonight at 6 p.m. from McCollum Field.

Notes: The CSI is named for the SV product who went on to play soccer at Division I William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. Just after midnight on Nov. 7, 2002, the 20-year-old was struck and killed by a garbage truck on campus.