Roanoke-Benson/Eureka and Illinois Valley Central met Thursday night on the turf of McCollum Field. A goal with around three minutes to go helped the co-op to a 2-1 verdict. The ball deflected off an IVC defender and into the net to put the Rockets (4-1) on top to stay. Connor Reifsteck got the hosts on the board with a tally off an assist from Landon Martin.