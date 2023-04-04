Tri-County Conference play started on the right foot for Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn in a 10-9 victory over Henry March 28 at Bob Newell Field.

Elsewhere, the co-op rallied for another 10-9 verdict over the Mallards Thursday at Bill Zeman Field. League foe Marquette handed the Rockets a 10-0 defeat Monday at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. The 10-run rule went into effect in the fifth inning.

RBLW-Henry

The Rockets (3-3) sprayed 11 hits to go with their 10 runs. Nolan Hunter supplied three hits and had two runs batted in along with Henry Koehler (two hits, two RBIs), Isaiah Beyer (two hits), Kody Knecht (two hits), Connor Delagrange (three RBIs) and Tim Kennell (two RBIs).

Beyer (1-1) got the win, while Drew Garrels notched the save.

Henry-RBLW

A 9-5 deficit dissolved in the bottom half of the sixth. Beyer hit a two-run homer in the frame and Garrels, who picked up the win, drove in the go-ahead tally with a single. It was stopped after six because of darkness.

The 11-hit attack was led by three from Connor Reifsteck (two RBIs), while Garrels, Hunter and Koehler (two RBIs) each had two. One of Hunter’s safeties went over the fence for a dinger.

RBLW-OM

The guests saw the Crusaders score six runs with two outs in the bottom of the second. Beyer and Tucker Bond supplied the lone Rockets’ hits. Knecht was charged with the defeat.

OM was scheduled to visit BZF on Tuesday. RBLW entertains Forreston this Saturday at 10 a.m. from BZF.