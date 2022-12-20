Chronicling the year of 2022

What follows is a month-by-month capsule review of the past 12 months:

January

Hunter Bishop became the 15th head coach in the history of the Eureka College volleyball program

Don Samford of Eureka was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in ceremonies held in the Chicago suburb of Lombard

Eureka’s Ellie Cahill joined the 1,000-point club in a 51-37 win over guest Lexington

Fieldcrest upended Eureka 47-28 to capture the girls’ portion of the McLean County tournament. They also took possession of the traveling trophy. El Paso-Gridley defeated Eureka 59-52 in the boys’ final. Both games were held at the Shirk Center on Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington

Jasmine Garman represented Roanoke-Benson the Tri-County Conference all-tourney team

Nick Meyer was tabbed Fieldcrest’s new football coach

February

Eureka and Fieldcrest shared the Heart of Illinois Conference regular season championship in girls’ basketball

Wrestlers Garrett Kean (120 pounds), Derrick Wiles (152), Dillon Wiles (160) and Landon Wierenga (182) qualified for sectional competition

Fieldcrest defeated host Seneca 30-17 in a girls’ regional final, while Eureka lost 53-30 to Canton at Farmington

The Fieldcrest girls eliminated St. Joseph-Ogden 52-46 in overtime in the finals of the Peotone Sectional. They went onto dispatch Chicago Noble/Butler 43-40 in the supersectional to reach the two A final four. They ended in fourth place with a program record 34 wins

The Roanoke-Benson Junior High eighth-grade boys’ basketball team fell 35-25 to Danville Schlarman in the Illinois Elementary School Association one A state quarterfinals at Auburn

Matt Winkler’s last game as Fieldcrest boys’ hoops coach resulted in a 70-62 loss at Seneca as part of the Wilmington Regional

The Eureka boys defeated Stillman Valley 38-24 to capture the Oregon Regional

Porter Hoffman, a student at R-B who’s part of the co-op with Metamora/El Paso-Gridley/Eureka, qualified for the state swimming finals in the 50 and 100 freestyles

Blackburn outlasted Eureka College 89-77 in the St, Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tourney in the Gateway City

March

The Eureka boys lost 55-48 to Rockridge at the Mendota Sectional

Eureka Middle School swept Tri-Valley 25-10, 25-16 in the championship match of the seventh-grade regional at Washington, They returned to Washington to defeat Germantown Hills 25-9, 25-19 in the sectional

Ryan Woodside was named men’s soccer coach at EC

Eureka’s Ellie Cahill and Ashlyn May were chosen to the HOIC first squad. Cahill and Fieldcrest’s Carolyn Megow was tabbed to the all-defensive team

Chase Martin of R-B was selected to the Tri-County Conference first squad

The EMS seventh-graders won the IESA three A title with a 25-6, 25-9 rout of Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Riverton. They finished with a final record of 25-1

Eureka brothers Trevor and Tyler Heffren were picked to the HOIC first team

Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger (fifth, 3200) and the Eureka trio of Anna Perry (sixth, 1600), Carson Lehman (eighth, 400) and Laurel Munson (eighth, long jump) medal at the Illinois Prep Top Times indoor event at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington

Eureka product Nathaniel Meiss was tabbed for honors in District 15 by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Matt Winkler was named to direct the small school North squad in the IBCA all-star game, which will also include Trevor Heffren of Eureka

April

Eureka product and wrestler Greg Lehman was inducted into the Illinois College Hall of Fame

Candace Van Bogaert was chosen the new volleyball coach at EC, while Eric Biehl was hired to direct the new wrestling program

May

Raelyn Payne of EC was selected the top SLIAC softball player

Eureka won the girls’ side of the McLean County Meet in track at Fisher. They also won the EP-G Sectional

Those RBJH individuals who obtained medals at the IESA small school state track meet at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria included Briana Harms (second, 400, third, 1600 and fifth, 800), Wyatt Brown (third, 400), Elly Heineke (sixth, 1600), Kyndrie Delagrange (seventh, 1600). Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour took third in the 100 hurdles

Host Eureka defeated EP-G 9-1 to win a baseball regional. The R-B/Lowpoint-Washburn co-op was blanked 3-0 by Le Roy at Bill Zeman Field

Anna Perry of Eureka claimed a title in the 3200 at the one A state finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston, She was also eighth in the 1600. Laurel Munson was fifth in the long jump. The Hornets also medaled in the four by two, four by four and four by eight relays

EMS tied for third in the IESA two A state track finals at Eastside. The four by four quartet of Ivy Edwards, Millie Kaufman, Breanna Lehman and Addison Schoolcraft and Kaufman (400) each placed first. Lehman (third, 100 hurdles), Brock Lopez (fourth, shot put), Owen Stoller (fourth, pole vault) and Braden Lopez (eighth, shot put) also medaled

Monticello eliminated Eureka 4-2 at the baseball sectional held on the campus of Millikin University in Decatur

Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest (seventh, 1600), Eureka’s JD Standish (eighth, pole vault) and their four by four of Carson Lehman, Gabe Schmidt, Charlie Bardwell and Tyler Heffren placed eighth in state track at EIU

Chase Martin of LWRB was named to the TCC first team on the diamond. First squad honorees in the HOIC included Eureka’s Jaxon Boles, Madison Hack, Ben Jablonski, Austin Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox along with Kaya Buchanan of Fieldcrest

John Stromberger retired as softball at both the high and middle school levels at Eureka

June

RBLW’s Chase Martin was chosen to the one A all-state squad by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association

July

Bryan Moore resigned as athletic director at EC. Men’s basketball coach Chip Wilde was appointed to the spot on an interim basis

Ashton Beachy (boys’ golf), Eric Seim (softball) and Bill Troutt (girls’ golf) were appointed to those respective coaching posts at Eureka

August

McCollum Field, the home of the Eureka football team, switched from grass to a synthetic turf surface

Fieldcrest won all five matches and did not lose a set in the process to capture the Spring Valley Hall Early Bird Invitational

September

After an 18-0 start, Fieldcrest lost their first match by a score of 25-22, 25-20 to host Tri-Valley at Downs

R-B won the boys’ portion of the TCC golf tourney held at Wolf Creek near Pontiac. Kaden Harms took individual honors

Eureka moved to 6-0 and clinched a playoff berth after a 33-3 victory at EP-G

R-B advanced to sectional golf competition, while Eureka’s Luke Martin, the Fieldcrest trio of Lucas Bernardi, Blake Ramsey and Connor Reichman as well as Summer Swearingen of R-B did as well

October

For the first time in program history, R-B qualified for the state finals, as DJ Norman duplicated his regional feat with the low score at the Illini Central Sectional

Eureka was tabbed HOIC large division champion after a 21-0 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at McCollum Field

The Eureka girls won a cross country regional they hosted at Lower Lake Park. The boys also advanced as did the LWRB girls along with the Fieldcrest duo of Caleb Krischel and Clare Phillips plus Colin Delagrange of LWRB

T-V swept Eureka 25-13, 27-25 in the championship match of the McLean Co. tourney at DCM

In regional volleyball finals, host Fieldcrest upset T-V 25-21, 26-24, while Eureka lost by identical 25-17 scores to Illinois Valley Central at Tremont

Eureka eliminated guest Beardstown 49-6 in the first round of the three A football playoffs at McCollum Field

Both of Eureka’s x-country squads plus LWRB’s Colin Delagrange and Elly Heineke qualified for the state finals at the Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional. Charlie Bardwell of Eureka captured the individual race

Fieldcrest eliminated Peotone 25-20, 25-21 in the Prairie Central Sectional at Fairbury

November

IVC downed Fieldcrest 25-16, 25-22 in the Prairie Central Sectional final

Sara Shaw became Eureka College’s ninth athletic director

Charlie Bardwell of Eureka notched all-state honors as he was 24th in the big meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria

Williamsville held off guest Eureka 18-16 in the round of 16 of the three A playoffs

Allie Wiesenhofer of Fieldcrest (repeat) and Eureka’s Ella Ausmus were chosen to the HOIC first team in volleyball, while R-B’s Maggie Luginbuhl was named to the first squad in the TCC

Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand was selected to the three A all-state team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association

Sebastian Hill of EC was chosen to Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference first squad on the gridiron

EC’s Karissa Haffernan was named to the SLIAC first team in cross country

Fieldcrest downed Seneca 65-42 to win the Falcon-Irish Invitational. During the game, Ashlyn May reached the 1,000-point career point plateau

Former Eureka and EC player Caitlynn (Eeten) Bane was announced as part of the latest IBCA Hall of Fame Class

Repeat choices Justis Bachman and Dakota Wiegand, both of Eureka, along with teammates Rylan Bachman, Drew Dingledine, Ben Jablonski, Camron Manning and Jake Morin were chosen to the HOIC first squad in football

December

The EMS eighth-grade girls eliminated Watseka 37-16 to win the Hoopeston Sectional. They later defeated Hillsboro 36-23 to capture the IESA three A state title at Germantown Hills. EMS finished with a 26-1 record

The Eureka duo of Justis Bachman and Dakota Wiegand were chosen to play in the Shrine all-star football game