BASKETBALL BOX SCORES

;(1-19) H.S. BASKETBALL
;1;2;3;4;
Fieldcrest;16;35;51;66
Henry;14;21;27;35
Fieldcrest (field goals-free throws-points): Landon Modro 4-3-11, Brady Ruestman 1-0-2, Eddie Lorton 2-3-7, Nathan Cook 5-2-13, Jordan Heider 3-0-6, Dallas Cook 0-0-0, Koltin Kearfott 0-0-0, Jozia Johnson 6-1-15, Connor Reichman 4-0-10, Parker Sidebottom 0-0-0, Noah Skaggs 1-0-2, Aiden Harstead 0-0-0, Totals 26-9-66
Henry (fg-ft-pts.): Colton Williams 1-0-3, Lance Kiesewetter 1-0-2, Preston Rowe 3-2-9, Ayden Malavolti 1-1-3, Carson Rowe 2-0-5, Amsal Jakupi 0-1-1, Nolan Dunshee 0-0-0, Zach Barnes 1-0-3, Niko Yee 0-0-0, Parker Krafft 4-0-9, Totals 13-4-35
Three-pointers: F 5 (Jo. Johnson 2, Reichman 2, N. Cook), H 5 (Barnes, Krafft, C. Rowe, P. Rowe, Williams)
;1;2;3;4;
Olympia;8;21;28;40
Eureka;9;34;45;53
Olympia (fg-ft-pts.): Chase Litwiller 2-0-4, Owen Alford 3-0-9, Gannon Wille 1-0-3, Easton Nowaskie 3-0-7, Keaton Peifer 2-2-7, Elijah Smith 2-0-4, Zach Keedy 2-0-4, Nic Olson 1-0-2, Totals 16-2-40
Eureka (fg-ft-tpts.): Spencer Wilcox 5-0-10, Tyler Heffren 8-10-26, Carson Gold 1-0-2, Jake Morin 2-0-4, Justis Bachman 4-0-10, Mason Schoolcraft 0-0-0, Zech Lapp 0-1-1, Totals 20-11-53
Three-pointers: O 6 (Alford 3, Nowaskie, Peifer, Wille), E 2 (Bachman 2)
;1;2;3;4
Roanoke-Benson;8;20;34;46
Fieldcrest;18;30;56;67
R-B (fg-ft-pts.): Zeke Kearfott 8-2-19, Braden Tomlinson 1-0-2, Jude Zeller 2-1-5, Nolan Hunter 4-2-11, Kaden Harms 1-0-2, Jack Leman 2-0-5, Henry Koehler 0-1-1, Landon Martin 0-0-0, Clay Fischer 0-0-0, Leyton Harms 0-1-1, Totals 18-2-46
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Modro 6-1-13, Ruestman 7-2-17, Lorton 3-0-6, N. Cook 2-2-7, Heider 3-0-6, Reichman 3-0-6, Jo. Johnson 2-0-4, D. Cook 0-0-0, K. Kearfott 1-1-3, Sidebottom 0-0-0, Harstead 0-0-0, Kash Klendworth 1-0-3, Totals 29-6-67
Three-pointers: R-B 3 (Hunter, Z. Kearfott, Leman), F 3 (N. Cook, Klendworth, Ruestman)
;1;2;3;4
Eureka;8;23;39;46
Lexington;13;23;35;41
Eureka (fg-ft-pts.): Ella Ausmus 5-2-13, Josie Skutt 0-0-0, Ellie Cahill 4-10-19, Elena Lapp 1-0-2, Reagan Linder 3-1-10, Sophie Musselman 0-2-2, Mariah Rocke 0-0-0, Totals 13-15-46
Lexington (fg-ft-pts.): Candace Watson 2-0-4, Callie Cheever 3-0-6, Ella DuBois 0-0-0, Claire Peacock 7-2-20, Kennedy Sennett 4-0-9, Izabella Payne 1-0-2, Vivian Wright 0-0-0, Eva McCue 0-0-0, Totals 17-2-41
Three-pointers: E 5 (Linder 3, Ausmus, Cahill), L 5 (Peacock 4, Sennett)
;1;2;3;4
El Paso-Gridley;7;22;24;38
Fieldcrest;28;52;65;69
EP-G (fg-ft-pts.): Kaylea Randall 5-1-11, Maci Ehrnhardt 0-1-1, Madi Ehrnhardt 1-0-3, Isabel Vargas 2-3-7, Myli Ehrnhardt 4-4-13, Abriel Smith 1-1-3, Lydia Hall 0-0-0, Tori Seggerman 0-0-0, Allyson Kelly 0-0-0, Mindy Steiner 0-0-0, Totals 13-10-38
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Ashlyn May 4-3-11, Riley Burton 1-1-3, Carolyn Megow 3-1-7, Macy Gochanour 4-0-12, Haley Carver 8-0-23, Aliah Celis 2-4-8, Vada Timmerman 1-0-3, Morgan Gerdes 0-0-0, Cami Mangan 0-0-0, Pru Mangan 0-0-0-0, Ava Marty 1-0-2, Abby Harms 0-0-0, Totals 24-9-69
Three-pointers: EP-G 2 (Madi Ehrnhardt, My. Ehrnhardt), F 12 (Carver 7, Gochanour 4, Timmerman)
;1;2;3;4
EP-G;9;16;25;37
Fieldcrest;9;25;40;57
EP-G (fg-ft-pts.): Jonah Funk 2-0-4, Kamren Schumacher 1-0-2, Micah Meiss 4-2-11, Mac Raymer 0-1-1, Chancesaye Maxon 5-0-12, Adam Miller 0-0-0, Wyatt Hinds 0-0-0, Jacob Simmons 0-0-0, Will McNamara 0-0-0, Carson Browning 0-0-0, Drew Neal 2-1-5, Lucas Shaffer 1-0-2, Jayden Muxfeld 0-0-0, Totals 15-4-37
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Ruestman 4-1-9, Lorton 4-0-8, Reichman 6-4-21, N. Cook 2-0-6, Heider 1-0-2, Modro 3-0-6, D. Cook 0-0-0, K. Kearfott 1-0-3, Jo. Johnson 0-0-0, Sidebottom 0-0-0, Skaggs 1-0-2, Harstead 0-0-0, Klendworth 0-0-0, Totals 22-5-57
Three-pointers: EP-G 3 (Maxon 2, M. Meiss), F 8 (Reichman 5, N. Cook 2, K. Kearfott)
;1;2;3;4
Deer Creek-Mackinaw;10;18;24;31
Fieldcrest;17;28;48;62
DCM (fg-ft-pts.): Brandon Densto 1-0-2, Taylor Berchtold 3-2-9, Brent Denniston 2-3-8, Tyce Albritton 3-3-9, Max Eccles 1-1-3, LaVont Holt 0-0-0, Levi Keyser 0-0-0, Tucker Flynn 0-0-0, Tkye Albritton 0-0-0, Totals 10-9-31
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Modro 10-0-20, Ruestman 3-1-7, Lorton 3-0-7, N. Cook 0-0-0, Heider 1-0-2, Reichman 7-0-20, K. Kearfott 0-0-0, D. Cook 0-0-0, Jo. Johnson 1-0-2, Sidebottom 0-0-0, Skaggs 1-0-2, Harstead 1-0-2, Totals 27-1-62
Three-pointers: DCM 2 (Berchtold, Denniston), F 7 (Reichman 6, Lorton)
;1;2;3;4
Le Roy;9;13;21;26
Eureka:13;24;51;51
Le Roy (fg-ft-pts.): Natalie Loy 2-1-5, Karley Spratt 0-0-0, Emily Bogema 2-0-6, Molly Buckles 1-2-4, Haley Cox 2-2-7, Lauren Stuepfert 0-0-0, Sophia Trenkle 1-2-4, Sydney Owens 0-0-0, Emily Mennenga 0-0-0, Emma Bagnell 0-0-0, Katelyn Edgington 0-0-0, Morgan Fleming 0-0-0, Rylee Swanson 0-0-0, Totals 8-7-26
Eureka (fg-ft-pts.): Ausmus 5-3-13, Skutt 0-0-0, Cahill 10-4-27, E. Lapp 0-0-0, Linder 5-0-11, Musselman 0-0-0, Rocke 0-0-0, Meika Bender 0-0-0, Lexi Spangler 0-0-0, Kianna Meiss 0-0-0, Jessica Wettstein 0-0-0, Gracyn Emlen 0-0-0, Samantha Anderson 0-0-0, Totals 20-7-51
Three-pointers: L 3 (Bogema 2, Cox), E 4 (Cahill 3, Linder)
;1;2;3;4
EP-G;12;21;27;35
Fieldcrest;15;30;49;59
EP-G (fg-ft-pts.): Randall 5-3-13, Maci Ehrnhardt 1-0-2, Madi Ehrnhardt 1-0-3, Vargas 3-0-7, My. Ehrnhardt 3-0-6, Smith 1-0-2, Hall 0-0-0, Seggerman 0-0-0, Steiner 1-0-2, Landry O’Brien 0-0-0, Lucy Cooper 0-0-0, Allison Reilly 0-0-0, Totals 15-3-35
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): May 4-0-8, Burton 0-2-2, Megow 8-2-18, Gochanour 6-0-16, Carver 1-0-3, Celis 3-0-6, Timmerman 0-0-0, Gerdes 1-1-3, C. Mangan 0-0-0, P. Mangan 1-0-3, Marty 0-0-0, A. Harms 0-0-0, Totals 24-5-59
Three-pointers: EP-G 2 (Madi Ehrnhardt, Vargas), F 6 (Gochanour 4, Carver, P. Mangan)
1;2;3;4
Fieldcrest;14;34;47;55
EP-G;9;20;28;42
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Ruestman 4-0-9, Lorton 8-1-20, Reichman 3-3-11, N. Cook 2-1-7, Heider 0-0-0, Modro 2-0-4, K. Kearfott 0-0-0, D. Cook 0-0-0, Jo. Johnson 1-1-4, Sidebottom 0-0-0, Skaggs 0-0-0, Harstead 0-0-0, Totals 20-6-55
EP-G (fg-ft-pts.): Funk 6-5-17, Schumacher 0-0-0, M. Meiss 3-2-8, Raymer 1-0-3, Maxon 3-0-7, Hinds 0-0-0, Simmons 0-0-0, McNamara 1-1-3, Browning 0-0-0, Neal 1-2-4, Shaffer 0-0-0, Totals 15-10-42
Three-pointers: F 9 (Lorton 3, N. Cook 2, Reichman 2, Jo. Johnson, Ruestman), EP-G 2 (Maxon, Raymer)
;(1-19) COLLEGE BASKETBALL
;1;2;3;4
Eureka College;30;52;78;104
Blackburn;14;27;45;59
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Abby Stotler 4-0-8, Madison Jernigan 3-0-6, Sydney Hannam 13-11-43, Shakaya Rogers 6-2-14, Reese Putrich 4-0-9, Jurnee Flournoy 8-2-20, Avery Seidel 1-2-4, Frannie Heckman 0-0-0, Makayla Rosenberry 0-0-0, Totals 39-17-104
Blackburn (fg-ft-pts.): Courtnee Riley 2-3-7, Elizabeth Morris 4-0-10, Mariah Hopson 0-4-4, Aryanna Harris 6-0-13, Caidy Tuetken 1-1-3, Juliette Adlawan 1-0-3, Sarah Olson 1-0-2, Miley Kwaitkowski 2-2-7, Kaela Vincent 4-2-10, Rylee Helus 0-0-0, Totals 21-12-59
Three-pointers: EC 9 (Hannam 6, Flournoy 2, Putrich), B 5 (Morris 2, Adlawan, Harris, Kwaitkowski)
;1;2;
EC;37;40;77
Blackburn;29;40;69
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Cody Baer 6-2-14, Logan Dorethy 4-0-8, Charlie McKinty 5-6-18, Austyn Ellison 4-0-9, Noah Persich 5-2-14, Peewee Brown 3-2-8, Andrew Gonzalez 2-0-6, Nolan Thier 0-0-0, Totals 29-12-77
Blackburn (fg-ft-pts.): Troy Cole Jr. 7-2-19, Cameron Johnson 3-0-7, Izayah Talmadge 3-1-7, Chanz Aldridge 8-1-18, Tyson Johnson 0-2-2, Tyler Jelks 0-0-0, Elliot Harrison II 2-1-5, Bryce Wimbish 2-0-5, Locke Hord 2-0-6, Zach Kelsey 0-0-0, Totals 27-7-69
Three-pointers: EC 7 (Gonzalez 2, McKinty 2, Persich 2, Ellison), B 8 (Cole Jr. 3, Hord 2, Aldridge, C. Johnson, Wimbush)
;1;2;3;4
Spalding;22;33;57;73
EC;19;37;59;81
Spalding (fg-ft-pts.): Jacie Chesser 11-4-26, Natalie Fichter 4-0-10, Alyssa Hitch 0-0-0, Sydney Rague 1-0-3, Kailey Reed 4-6-16, Ma’Kaylia Lute 2-2-6, Zaneiya Batiste 1-1-3, Maelyn Ridener 1-3-6, Isis Rodgers 1-0-3, Nicole Hollowell 0-0-0, Totals 25-16-73
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Stotler 3-0-6, Jernigan 6-0-13, Hannam 7-12-29, Rogers 7-9-23, Savanah Moore 2-4-8, Flournoy 1-0-2, Heckman 0-0-0, Totals 26-25-81
Three-pointers: S 7 (Fichter 2, Reed 2, Raque, Ridener, Rodgers), EC 4 (Hannam 3, Jernigan)
;1;2;
Spalding;29;52;81
EC:24;54;78
Spalding (fg-ft-pts.): Maxton Campbell 6-3-15, Jonathan Henson 1-0-2, Anthony Dillard 7-6-20, Andre Crawford 4-0-9, Jacoby Johnson 3-3-10, Caden Bradford 3-0-8, Marlin Byron 0-0-0, Devonte McCampbell 2-1-5, Charlie Storm 2-2-8, Kobe Hargrove 2-0-4, Totals 30-15-81
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Dorethy 1-0-2, McKinty 5-2-14, Gonzalez 0-0-0, Ellison 8-2-22, Persich 3-1-8, Brown 6-11-24, Thier 0-0-0, Zach Briggs 1-2-4, Ben Carter 2-0-4, Blake Castonguay 0-0-0, Totals 26-18-78
Three-pointers: S 6 (Bradford 2, Storm 2, Crawford, Ja. Johnson), EC 8 (Ellison 4, McKinty 2, Brown, Persich)