While the weather is far from conducive in terms of being outside, the three area teams will attempt to fight the elements. What follows is a capsule view of each squad:

Eureka

Over the last four seasons that the state tournament series has been conducted, the Hornets have brought home a regional plaque. Signs point toward a fifth.

“We know it. We have a nice little run going. Yeah, we know about it,” noted Eureka head coach Dane Wear.

The Hornets went 25-7 in 2022, as they lost 4-2 to Monticello in the Decatur Sectional. Eureka returns three first team Heart of Illinois Conference players in seniors Ben Jablonski (catcher), Austin Wiegand (center field) and Spencer Wilcox (infield). The 6-foot-3 Wilcox, a signee with Eastern Illinois, posted a 7-2 record with an earned run average of 1.29. The right-hander struck out 90 batters over 64 and two-third innings on the hill. Wiegand also pitches and went 5-4 as a junior,

As a staff, the Hornets yielded only 76 runs a season ago and blanked seven opponents.

“I think, as a coach, you are always wanting to try to get better, said Wear, who begins year 17 in the dugout with a 318-207-4 record. “We had a lot of good pieces last year. We have some real solid arms. We really like what we have.”

Eureka shared the HOIC crown with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tremont, which is a bit of a sore spot for the group.

“That’s one thing we want to do,” said Wear of being alone atop of the league mountain. “We were so close to winning it outright, but (GCMS) got us. We want to try for it.”

The Hornets are supposed to open Tuesday at Princeville. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

Notes: The 25 wins are tied for the most under Wear. The Hornets also recorded 25 in ’13 (fourth in two A), ’19 and ’21. The program standard is 28 set in ’01. Senior Drew Dingledine swiped a single season record 35 bags in ’22. Wear envisions Wilcox to be utilized at various positions when he is not toeing the slab

Fieldcrest

The Knights will seek more offense on the heels of a ’22 season that saw them score just 80 runs over 18 games.

“Hits and putting the ball in play,” commented Fieldcrest head coach Mark Brown when asked how to generate more offense. “We need to have more productive at-bats. We have been focusing on making more solid contact, line drives and one-hoppers. It’s not like we’re striking out a lot.”

They finished with a 7-11 record and saw the season end with a 17-11 defeat to Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the Eureka Regional. Among the returnees back are senior Coltin Perry (third base) and junior Koltin Kearfott, who will be at shortstop when he is not on the mound.

Kearfott posted a 3-4 record as a pitcher.

“I’m confident we have strike throwers,” said Brown, who begins his 20th season at Fieldcrest with a record of 258-222-3. “I do not think we are going to put anybody on the bump who throws enough gas for another team to say we have no chance against this guy. Velocity-wise, we’re high school average. We have four or five guys who know how to move the ball around.”

The Eureka College graduate expects to be better with the gloves.

“I think our defense will be improved. I think we will surprise some people,” said Brown. “We have four or five guys I have really been impressed with. I think our errors will be down. We’ll be stronger up the middle.”

Monday’s opener with Hall at Spring Valley’s Kirby Park was cancelled off because of the cold mercury. It has been rescheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: According to Brown, senior Carter Stimpert, who was the starter at the hot corner, is out for the season due to back surgery he underwent in mid-January. Sophomore Nathan Buchanan has elected to run track. There are 13 players on the varsity roster. The football home at Tremont, Poorbaugh Field, is named after Brown’s late maternal grandfather, William Poorbaugh, who served as superintendent for over a decade in the 1960s and 1970s. He passed away from colon cancer in ’78

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn

For the first time in recent memory, the co-op will get a bit of a boost from L-W, who is sending four players over.

“We’ve got 25 kids out so we can split between varsity and JV (junior varsity) so that is exciting,” said Rockets’ head coach Wade Hunter. “I’m pretty happy with that because it’s always tough to keep kids out and with as low as our (enrollment) numbers are.”

RBLW returns the left side of the infield in seniors Isaiah Beyer (shortstop) and Tim Kennell (third) plus junior Nolan Hunter, the coach’s son, behind the plate.

That fuels optimism the defense should be better.

“I think that is where I’m hoping for the most improvement,” explained Wade Hunter, who is in his eighth year with a record of 94-100. “We struggled a lot on defense last year. Maybe having guys in the same spots will help.”

According to Hunter, pitching is likely to be the key.

“That’s going to determine a lot of our season,” he indicated. “We’re going to be a bit down since we lost (Chase) Martin and (Renner) Thompson to graduation. We have a lot of young guys.”

RBLW, who went 15-12 last spring and lost 3-0 to Le Roy in the former’s regional final at Bill Zeman Field, is scheduled to open Tuesday with a visit from Hartsburg-Emden at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Six-time Tri-County Conference champion Ottawa Marquette (32-4, 12-2) blanked Le Roy (24-11) 12-0 in five innings in the third place game of the one A state tournament at Peoria’s Dozer Park.