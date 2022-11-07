Bardwell goes out on a high note

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The final race in the high school career of Charlie Bardwell resulted in all-state honors. The Eureka senior finished 24th in Saturday’s one A state finals held at Detweiller Park on the north side of Peoria. Other scorers for the Hornets were Andrew Perry (58th), Brady Monk (62nd), Carson Lehman (68th) and Tucker Hinkle (89th). Colin Delagrange of Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson placed 41st. Benton’s Gavin Genisio took individual honors. Chicago DePaul won the team title, while Eureka was ninth.

The Eureka girls ended up seventh, while Tolono Unity rolled to the team crown. Finishers for the Hornets included Laurel Munson (36th), Meika Bender (50th), Adeline Hubert (106th), Naomi Roth (126th) and Natali Roth (130th). LWRB’s Elly Heineke placed 84th, while Mabry Bruhn of Monticello arrived at the finish line in first.

Other team winners were Grayslake Central (two A girls), Mt. Prospect (three A girls), Riverside-Brookfield (two A boys) and Plainfield South (three A boys).

Notes: Other Eureka finishers included Naomi Wegner (132nd), Gabe Gerber (172nd), Luke Rinkenberger (190th) and Claire Albertson (192nd).

