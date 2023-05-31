Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two relays and two individuals came back with medals for Eureka High School from Saturday's boys Class 1A state track and field championships at O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

The four by eight relay team of Carson Lehman, Gabe Gerber, Brady Monk and Charlie Bardwell ended up second in a time of 8 minutes, 0.64 seconds.

“We gave it all we had so I’m proud of all these guys. It’s OK. The team still did amazing,” said anchor-leg runner Bardwell. “Second place isn’t anything disappointing.”

The four by four relay of Lehman, Lance Wiegand, Rylan Bachman and Gabe Schmidt was seventh.

Wiegand took fourth in the high jump, while Carson Gold placed sixth in the long jump.

Misfortune struck Bardwell in the 800 where he was seeded second. Bardwell fell on the first lap after getting tangled up with another runner. He finished the race in 12th but was clearly in discomfort.

Salt Fork won the 1A team championship. East St. Louis prevailed in 2A and Homewood-Flossmoor in 3A.

1A state prelims

In last Thursday's Class 1A preliminaries, Eureka’s four by eight relay of Lehman, Gerber, Monk and Bardwell won its heat and posted the fastest time of 8:05.53 seconds. That was 11.25 seconds ahead of Newton.

Bardwell also took first in a heat and ended up second overall in the 800 to Evanston Beacon Academy’s Julian Aske.

The four by four relay of Lehman, Schmidt, Tyler Heffren and Bardwell captured a heat to qualify for the finals.

Other Hornets who advanced to the finals were Pete Bressner (high jump), Gold (long jump) and Wiegand (high jump).

Randy Reinhardt of The Pantagraph contributed to this report.