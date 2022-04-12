 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon M. Donahue-Kelly

Sharon M. Donahue-Kelly

May 15, 1956 - April 4, 2022

EUREKA — Sharon M. Donahue-Kelly, 65, of Eureka, passed away at 7:50 a.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence.

She was born, May 15, 1956, in Evergreen Park, IL, to John and Lori (Gorman) Donahue. She married Thomas Kelly on May 10, 2007, in Chicago, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Kathleen Donahue of Eureka; three brothers: Mike Graham of Manteno, IL, John and Daniel Donahue of IL; one sister, Megan Stratton of IL; and two grandchildren: Brianna Reinacher and Aidan Mibbs both of Eureka.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed dearly.

Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Misericordia (www.misericordia.com).

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

