May 15 was National Chocolate Chip Day, so in Baking Buddies the ladies made chocolate chip cookies to celebrate this great day. The aroma of the freshly baking cookies filled the air, drawing in more residents and staff to indulge in the warm, gooey cookies. They smelled so delicious and tasted fantastic hot from the oven. After lunch, it was time for Candy BINGO, which drew almost as big a crowd as the chocolate chip cookies did that morning.

On Tuesday morning, several residents gathered in Helping Hands to help fold towels and washcloths. Afterward, they wheeled to the activity table to work on the Magazine Collage. There they started cutting pictures and words from magazines of different colors, photos, themes, etc. to piece together for their collage. They were already talking about Popcorn Pop-In & Movie on the afternoon schedule. After lunch those who gathered around the movie theater style popcorn machine loved helping activity staff fill the bags as each batch finished popping. That distinct aroma of the freshly popped salty snack had mouths ready to enjoy one of their favorite treats along with some lemonade while soon relaxing in their own comfy chair, munching the yummy popcorn, and watching a good movie on activity channel 2.

It was such a lovely day on Wednesday morning for the Around the Block Walk. Thanks to the volunteers and staff who took several residents out of the building on a walk to enjoy the outside world. During their walk around the block, the group came across several residents’ previous homes, and they also had the pleasure of viewing residences of the activity director, one of the top cooks and the residents’ accounts coordinator. During the noon meal, the activity department celebrated residents who have a birthday in May, including Lila Herbst (May 2), Charlene Glore (May 4), Marilyn Leman (May 10) and Virginia Bates (May 25). Each resident got a personal cupcake along with a social history read about them. A big thanks to Mark Kline for being the entertainment for the event.

After lunch, at Guess That Candy Bar, residents gathered in delight to try and guess what candy bar they were sampling. The game involved blindly taking a bite from each of five different candies. Since the treats were closely related, this was rather challenging for some, while others certainly knew their candy to get them all correct. What a “sweet” group game. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Family Night on activity channel 2.

Thursday morning was Lutheran Church for those who participated in that service and a Bible Study available for anyone else who chose. Country View tenants enjoyed a birthday cake from Caleri’s in celebration of Shirley Kieser’s special day on the 17th. After lunch residents and family members gathered to compete in Bingo Buck BINGO, trying to get as much “money” as they could to cash in at the end of the month.

The gentlemen gathered for Current Events & Coffee on Friday. Following that was a group game of The Price is Right. Guessing today’s price of everyday items can be very challenging but a lot of fun, too. It was a beautiful afternoon to enjoy the sunshine at Lemonade Shake-Ups in the Courtyard. The Beach Boys music was playing in the background while the activity staff shook the shake up (and their booties, which got many giggles) before serving the refreshing summertime drink.

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: The Home is still in need of more Junior Volunteers. If you or your son/daughter wish to volunteer at the nursing home this summer, please contact Human Resources Coordinator Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114. This great volunteering opportunity is for students completing sixth grade and older. For those under age 16, being a Junior Volunteer is a fantastic stepping stone to possible future employment at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. In addition, it looks great on all college and scholarship applications.

LOBBY REMODELING: It’s exciting to see the wall guard in the lobby nearly completed as the workers busily make progress. The tentative goal for completion of this big project is within the next several weeks, depending on availability of the remaining supplies and scheduling. Please pardon the noise, mess, and inconvenience of this major upgrade to the nursing home. Remember that during the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new carport is unavailable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. With the May 11 ending date of the COVID-19 public health emergency, it is no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in and masks are optional.

DISCHAGE: Janet Ellis of Normal was able to return to her home on 5-16-23 after being at the Home for almost a month. Staff and residents will miss her and wished her the very best.

LOOKING AHEAD: The activity staff is hosting “Donuts with Dad” at 10:30 a.m. June 2 in the dining room. All are welcome to come and have a donut and coffee with their dad, grandpa, husband, uncle, friend, neighbor, or even a stranger who you can get to know. No reservations or visitor sign-in are required, and masks are optional, so there’s no reason to delay coming to see the gentlemen at the nursing home!