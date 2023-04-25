The residents started off the week of April 16 with "Wheel of Fortune" on Monday morning. This great group game is based off the popular television program with guessing letters to solve the puzzles. It is amazing how quickly some phrases can be solved while others take more letters to figure it out. As always on Monday afternoons, it’s BINGO time with candy prizes. This popular game draws a good-sized group every time. Family and friends are always welcome to accompany their loved one to this activity, which makes it even more fun.

Tuesday’s Spring Wreath Craft was an opportunity for residents to make their own door or window decoration. Starting with a plain paper plate with the center cut out, residents were offered a variety of different-colored streamers to choose whatever struck their fancy. Wrapping the streamers around the plate brought beautiful color to the white paper plate. Also available were assorted silk flowers to incorporate in the design. Each wreath turned out unique and was beautiful. The afternoon offered a choice of playing games together or some quiet time in their own room, watching another part of the series "The Chosen: Reckoning" shown on activity channel 2 while waiting for the Popcorn Pop-In delivery.

National Banana Day on April 18 had several residents gathered in the multi-purpose room for Baking Buddies to make banana bread. One resident stated while mashing the ripe bananas, “This is somehow satisfying to do.” Soon the delicious aroma from the oven had everyone’s noses breathing in the mouth-watering smells. After lunch, the ladies were back working again but this time at the dining room tables in anticipation of the upcoming Mother’s Day Luncheon. They busily mixed and matched to personalize their Luncheon invitations to be mailed out soon to the POAs. In the evening, all had the opportunity to play Pictionary. This fun guessing game had laughter galore when trying to figure out activity aide Chloey Halford’s drawings while she was still working on them. As the sun was setting, the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service was available on activity channel 2 for those who wanted to watch Nate Hodel preaching on Jeremiah 29 and Galatians 6.

A live Lutheran Church Service was held at the Home on Thursday morning for anyone who wanted to attend. Following that, Resident Council gathered to discuss the items on that agenda. In addition, a special treat was served when all enjoyed snacking on the wonderful banana bread that the residents made the prior morning. After lunch at BINGO, there were more Bingo Bucks winners!

A craft on Friday had residents painting flower pots in preparation of planting a variety of flowers in them to display around the Home. There was a Bible Study that the activity aides put together held after lunch. The evening activity had Placemat Decorating on the calendar. These would be used throughout the weekend during meals.

LOBBY REMODELING: Please pardon the mess, noise, and inconvenience of the major upgrade to the front lobby and business office! While more construction supplies are arriving, it is exciting to see some of the painting has started. Thanks to the fantastic volunteer labor of Edie Yordy and Don and Colleen Leman, the trim work around the two big lobby windows as well as a couple smaller windows has been primed and painted. In addition, the walls and ceiling are getting primed.

Remember that during the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unavailable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D near the southwest corner of the building. This is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Thank you to all visitors for completing the required sign-in sheet, which is just inside Door D for all who enter to sign.

ADMISSION: Staff extended a warm welcome to Janet Ellis of Bloomington on April 21. Janet resides in room west 15.

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: This great volunteering opportunity for students completing 6th grade and older will be running again this summer. More information will be available soon about the application process. For those under age 16, this is a great stepping stone to future employment at the nursing home. Any questions should be directed to Human Resources Coordinator Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114.