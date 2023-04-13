LOBBY REMODELING: This major renovation of the lobby and business office made exciting visual progress the week of April 3 after the seemingly unnoticeable electrical and plumbing work were done the prior few weeks. The front foyer inside the sliding door under the carport had the beautiful stone wall guard installed. During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Please pardon the mess, noise, and inconvenience at this time.

DISCHARGE/DEATH/ADMISSION: Marian Lindberg, formerly of North Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on April 3 after being a resident at the Home since Dec. 22, 2022, but living in the duplexes for over 4 years prior to staying in the nursing home. Owen Arvin of Lowpoint was able to return to his home on the third after a short stay in the nursing home. Gary Hart of Bloomington was admitted to room west 16 on April 6. The next day, Carolyn Aaron of Chillicothe return to her home after being a resident for approximately three weeks. Staff and residents extended sympathy to the family who lost their loved one, welcomed the new resident, and wished those discharging the best.

ONLINE CNA CLASS: A certified nursing assistant certification looks great on any college or scholarship application as well as fantastic on any resume or job application. The current online CNA class wrapped up their clinicals so another class is hoping to start soon. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online CNA class with clinicals conveniently located at the Roanoke nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114.

The week leading up to Easter was a very busy one for residents and activity staff. A daily highlight before the big annual Children’s Easter Party & Egg Hunt on Friday included playing Wheel of Fortune on Monday and Balloon Bowling on Tuesday. Food prep started on Wednesday with making molded Jell-O. Thursday was a crafted vintage frame art as well as a showing from The Chosen series was available each day on activity channel 2.

Meanwhile, all week long the excitement of the children coming on Friday kept growing …

The weather forecast looked good for having the hunt outside…

Will Friday ever come?!

Finally, the big day arrived. The beautiful sunny weather had activity staff hiding the eggs in the courtyard early, setting up for the animals for the petting zoo, and finishing all the last-minute snack preparations. After breakfast, dining room tables were pushed to the sides and residents were lined up all around the dining room with Easter games set up in the middle.

And then the kids arrived … the noise increased … and the fun started! Activity Director Jenna Sizemore made the announcements and gave the directions for the egg hunt. The littlest children ran out first to start collecting the eggs on the grass. Round 2 of the hunt was for the older children to have the more challenging part of reaching eggs up higher in the trees and hidden in more remote spots. Staff brought in baby lambs and baby chicks for residents to hold, pet, and coo over.

After the egg hunt, more games took place along with funny photos and face painting stations. Children and parents were here, there, and everywhere during the party. Oh-h-h the fun!! The residents thoroughly enjoyed watching the young children playing all the different games and see their darling face paintings on their cheeks, foreheads, hands, and/or arms. Some residents ventured outside to watch the kids draw chalk art on the sidewalk. Others were content inside with all the commotion there. Delicious snacks were available throughout the Party for all to partake at their leisure.

After the festivities ended, staff asked residents what their favorite part of the Party was. Many responded with “Seeing the children play!” Some said, “Getting to see my grandkids hunt for eggs!” while others felt “Petting the lambs and chicks.” It’s such a joy to watch the residents’ faces light up when they get a chance to see children having a good time.

Many thanks to those who came out in support of the nursing home and residents. A special thanks to Dennis and Janet Gibbs for bringing in the baby lambs, Katie Isaia for providing baby chicks, and the volunteer who dressed up as the Easter Bunny. A huge thank you to the activity staff for organizing another wonderful multi-generational activity as the residents truly loved seeing the youth have fun and interacting.