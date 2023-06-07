Country View tenants enjoyed a delicious German Chocolate birthday cake from Caleri’s on the 26th, in anticipation of Susan Herbst’s birthday on May 28.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance of those who have died in service to our country. With the early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths, and flags, a group of ladies went to the courtyard for Planting Flowers on Monday, May 29. A variety of red and white flowers were planted for such an occasion, bringing more color to this popular outdoor place to sit and enjoy the sunshine. Even though it was the holiday, activity staff still held Candy BINGO that afternoon.

Tuesday morning featured a Bird Feeder Craft. The completed projects were hung out in the courtyard as well as in front of the Home. One resident painted her bird feeder bright yellow because she “wanted to brighten up the birds’ day.” After lunch, it was time to get ready for Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. With the large movie-theater-style popcorn machine in the dining room, residents enjoyed the anticipation of the salty snack while it’s being made. Placemat Decorating was on the evening activity calendar in celebration of National Creativity Day.

It was Trivia and Tea on Wednesday morning. Residents’ brains were picked with trivia and information about the summer weather, Memorial Day, and different flowers and weeds. In celebration of Country View tenant Hop Coone’s birthday, another delicious German Chocolate Cake from Caleri’s was served to those residing in the apartments in honor of Hop’s special day. After lunch under the shade of the trees and new carport, several residents and visitors went outside for the Woof Therapy Dogs visit. All thoroughly enjoyed petting and loving on these precious pooches as well as these very gentle, well-behaved dogs loved the attention from everyone. The evening concluded with Pictionary on the activity calendar followed by the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service livestreamed on activity channel 2.

June 1 was National Nail Polish Day. The ladies gladly sat back to enjoy such a day. Many got their fingernails filed, buffed, and painted with new summer colors. The morning started with the Lutheran Church Service in the multipurpose room. Many thanks to those who help with the different church services held throughout the month. It was Bingo Bucks BINGO that afternoon following by a movie on activity channel 2.

National Donut Day had the community invited to partake in “Donuts with Dad” on this special Friday, June 2. A large group of friends and family came to have a donut together with their dad, grandpa, husband, uncle, friend, neighbor, etc. There was a large variety of delicious donuts to choose from while enjoying the breeze in the shade on the hot, summer-like day. Classis summer music played in the background, making for a very relaxing time to visit. Thank you to all who came out to support the those residing at the Home.

DEATHS: Two residents passed away on May 29: Donna Gough, formerly of Washington, who resided at the Home since July 8, and Bev Koehler, formerly of Benson, who was a resident since April 27, 2022. Both of these ladies will be greatly missed as staff and residents expressed their deepest sympathy to both families.

SAVE THE DATE: Announcing … Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! This annual fundraiser is currently being planned at the Roanoke Park with the return of a live auction this year. Please consider donating a service or new item for this big event. Monetary donations may be dropped off the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Watch closely for more details to be announced when available.

LOBBY REMODELING: It was exciting to see the start of the flooring preparations in anticipation of some really big visible changes to hopefully come soon. The tentative goal for completion of this big project is within the next several weeks, dependent on scheduling and the availability of the remaining supplies. Please pardon the noise, mess, and inconvenience of this major upgrade to the nursing home. Remember that during the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new carport is unavailable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. With last month’s official ending date of the pandemic, it is currently no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in as well as masks are optional at this time.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: This summer volunteers are needed to assist with the many outings being planned. The monthly activity calendar is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the Services tab in the Activities link. If you’re interested in helping with any activity, please contact Activity Director Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 so she can schedule sufficient volunteers, especially for specific outings when a one-on-one ratio is needed for pushing wheelchairs.