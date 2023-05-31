Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Monday, May 22, started off with Resident Council. This is an opportunity for residents to discuss matters and voice their opinions about things that are happening at the Home. The afternoon was filled with residents and visitors lined around several tables for a friendly game of Candy BINGO, where Everyone is a winner and it’s always a lot of fun.

This week's Crafts took place in two parts, with the first on Tuesday. This unique project called Pixelated Art—Part 1 had those participating pick out a picture of inspiration of their choice. Then they had to paint little wooden blocks, which were about the size of regular dice, to properly correlate to their chosen photo. The next step was to let the paint dry overnight and enjoy the anticipation of the conclusion of the project the next day. Right after lunch it was time to help activity staff make the popcorn, which always smells so yummy. Then they played board games until it was time for Popcorn Pop-In & Movie midafternoon.

The evening was blessed with the beautiful acapella singing by the Apostolic Christian Young Groups from several different area A.C. churches. Thank you to the youth who participate in this regularly scheduled activity. If your family or church/civic group would like to bring a musical performance or some other kind of entertainment to the Home, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 to discuss ideas and schedule a mutually convenient day/evening.

Pixelated Art—Part 2 had the residents eagerly coming back to the craft table on Wednesday to finish their artwork from the prior day. The first step today was to piece the painted blocks together to make their picture. Once properly assembled, the blocks were glued together to create the cool pixelated look. The final step was to put on a clear coat of Modge Podge on the front to seal it all together along with giving it a beautiful glossy finish. Everyone’s completed project was unique and all were beautiful. It was great to have activity assistant Sara Kennell back from college again for the summer. It was extra fun when she brought in her dog to share with the residents as often many miss their old pets. The Relax and Revive activity throughout the afternoon had the ladies getting a fresh coat of nail polish while the gentlemen got a head, shoulder, and back massage. The evening concluded with the livestreaming on activity channel 2 of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church’s special Family Night, featuring former Roanoke couple Tim and Cathy Hohulin and their experience in the “Refugee Sponsorship” with hosting a family who fled the war in Ukraine.

Thursday morning had residents excitedly lining up for the first Spring Bus Outing. Activity staff took the group to Peoria to see the pretty drive down Grandview Drive. While temperatures were a bit brisk, the sunshine was gorgeous for a lovely time out of the facility. The afternoon had many playing together at BINGO Bucks, having fun earning those bucks to “buy” prizes. Anyone who would like to donate small items to use for a prize, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore to coordinate appropriate ideas to use.

It was a Pre-Memorial Day Cookout on Friday for residents, Country View tenants, and staff. On the menu was a choice of a grilled hamburger or hotdog along with baked beans, potato salad, deviled eggs, and soft-serve ice cream along with homemade cookies, thanks to those who provided them. Many were excited to see the ice cream machine up and running again for summertime weather. After a big lunch, it was time to wind down with Wheel of Fortune that afternoon and Crafts with Chloey in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: The activity staff is hosting “Donuts with Dad” at 10:30 a.m. June 2 in the dining room. All are welcome to come and have a donut and coffee with their dad, grandpa, husband, uncle, friend, neighbor, or even a stranger who you can get to know. No reservation required … no visitor sign-in required … no masks currently required … so there’s no reason to delay coming to see the gentlemen at the nursing home!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: This summer volunteers are needed to assist with the many outings being planned. The monthly activity calendar is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the Services tab in the Activities link. If you’re interested in helping with any activity, please contact Activity Director Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 so she can schedule sufficient volunteers, especially for specific outings when a one-on-one ratio is needed for pushing wheelchairs.

THANK YOU: Thank you to those who shared old, decorative aprons for the Mother’s Day “Once Upon an Apron” Luncheon. If you haven’t picked up your apron yet, please do so as soon as possible or they will be donated.

DISCHARGE: Gary Hart of Bloomington was discharged on May 15 after being a resident almost six weeks.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: There are currently openings in the nursing department for both second-shift nurses and CNAs, full-time and part-time, as well as a full-time third-shift nurse. For additional details as well as to access an employment application, see the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the employment tab.

LOBBY REMODELING: The past week some electrical finishing work took place. The tentative goal for completion of this big project is within the next month or so, depending on availability of the remaining supplies and scheduling. Please pardon the noise, mess, and inconvenience of this major upgrade to the nursing home. Remember that during the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new carport is unavailable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. With last month’s official ending date of the pandemic, it is currently no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in as well as masks are optional.