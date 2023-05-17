The week of May 8 started with the ladies in full blast on Monday to get everything ready for the big Mother’s Day Luncheon on Thursday, finalizing the itinerary, organizing the different aprons that had been donated for decorations and staff to wear, etc. But, of course, there was still time to squeeze in Candy BINGO that afternoon.

The new Whack-a-Staff Game had residents, staff, and visitors all in an uproar of laughter on Tuesday morning. This group game is played similar to whack-a-mole but with the department heads and other staff playing the role of the moles popping out of their holes. Activity staff had cut out different size holes in large pieces of carboard, laying them flat across several dining room tables for the “moles” to crawl under. Residents wheeled up to the cardboard and were handed a pool noodle. As staff popped their heads up and down of the holes, the residents tried to whack them. In addition, balloons were pushed up the holes for residents to hit and bounce to each other. Oh what fun it was for all involved! For lunch that day, Country View tenants enjoyed a delicious birthday cake from Caleri’s in celebration of Muriel McKee’s special day on the 9th. The afternoon settled down with Popcorn Pop-In & Movie, featuring the "Beverly Hillbillies" season 3 while munching the salty snack.

Wednesday the ladies were busy making table arrangements for the upcoming luncheon. They were tasked with putting flowers and everyday kitchen utensils/items together to make a bouquet. Next they arranged the cutlery. It was fun to get a glimpse of how cute everything was pulling together. During the afternoon in Relax & Revive, residents were pampered with an arm, feet, hand, and/or back massage. In addition, the ladies could get their nails done in a fresh new color in preparation for their visitors coming to celebrate with them for the holiday weekend. The evening concluded with Crafts with Chloey followed by the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service.

The big day of the Mother’s Day Luncheon for the mothers, grandmothers, sisters and aunts at the Home finally arrived on Thursday. The activity staff busily arranged the dining room to fit all the ladies and their guests. The decorations followed the theme: One Upon an Apron. The tables were set up with the beautiful table arrangement made yesterday. As lunchtime neared and everyone trickled into the dining room, staff took drink orders. At noon, Activity Director Jenna Sizemore welcomed everyone, went over the itinerary, and brought Director of Nursing Penny Maher to the microphone for the prayer.

As the food was served table by table, Jenna walked around with a special apron that had several different items attached to it. Throughout the meal as Jenna walked around to all in attendance, she was asked about the apron to which she replied, “Take a good look at it! You’ll need it for later.” When the meal was over, Jenna replaced the special apron with a regular apron. Then she asked everyone to write down all the items they could remember her having on that apron, giving them just three minutes to do it. At the end of the time, Jenna read off each item, giving bonus points for some of the specific items. Congratulations to resident Donna Johnson who had recalled each item, making her the winner.

To finish up the luncheon, memories of the residents’ mothers and grandmothers wearing aprons in the kitchen were shared. It was such an interesting trip down memory lane. During the ladies’ luncheon, the gentlemen were treated to a delicious cookout in the multi-purpose room. Everyone was invited to stay for BINGO that afternoon. The evening activity was Pictionary.

After the huge day on Thursday, the residents wound down on Friday with Current Events & Coffee, Staff Visits, and Root Beer Floats.

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: This great volunteering opportunity for students completing 6th grade and older will be running again this summer. Applications were distributed to area schools but are also available from the receptionist at the nursing home business office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the business office from the receptionist. The deadline is May 19, along with the Note of Recommendation from a teacher, principal, guidance counselor, etc. with it. For those under 16, being a Junior Volunteer is a fantastic stepping stone to possible future employment at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. In addition, it looks great on all college and scholarship applications. Any questions should be directed to Human Resources Coordinator Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114.

ADMISSION: Glenda N. Whirrell from Washington was welcomed on May 11 and shown to room west 6.

LOBBY REMODELING: Please pardon the noise, mess and inconvenience as the workers are busy again during this major upgrade to the nursing home. The tentative goal for completion is within the next several weeks. Remember that during the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. With the government’s May 11 ending date of the pandemic, it is no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in at this time as well as masks are optional. As long as you’re feeling well, please bless your family and friends with a visit to the Home.