The last week of April started off with the residents being pampered in Relax and Relive. The ladies had the opportunity to get their nails polished in some fun spring colors before heading outside in the courtyard to soak up the warm sunshine. After lunch, many charged back down to the dining room for Candy BINGO in hopes of winning the giant candy bar in the coverall game. Congratulations to resident Tim Bachman for being the lucky winner this time. It was Bible Hangman that evening. The fun during this group game time was abounding.

On Tuesday, residents helped each other mix together ingredients for several pans of Rice Krispy Treats during Baking Buddies. One pan was to be used for the men the next morning and one pan was for the ladies the following afternoon. The other two pans are thank you expressions to the hard-working staff as well as any visitors who lovingly come see their family or friend. The afternoon activity featured Popcorn Pop-In which residents always look forward to being served this delicious salty snack by their special friend Dennis Gibbs, who works in the activity department. Later on was a hilarious game of Would You Rather? after supper. Each resident was asked a question along with two different options for the answer and each had to pick which one they’d rather do. One resident was asked, “Would you rather vacation in a warm spot or a cold spot?” He replied with “I would vacation in a warm spot — LIKE TEXAS — so I wouldn’t be so darn cold!” Of course, this not only brought a chuckle from everyone but many nods of agreement.

Thanks to volunteer Jim Leman for joining Men’s Group on Wednesday morning. It was fun to have a new face come to this activity for just the guys. Not to be outdone, the ladies had their own Ladies Lounge that afternoon. The gentlemen talked mostly about the nice spring weather for the farmers while the gals got all hyped up with the Mother’s Day Luncheon coming up. Of course, it was also Workout Wednesdays first thing that day, while the evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church on activity channel 2.

In celebration of National Gummy Bear Day on April 27, residents were given the chance to go outside in the sunshine to enjoy a glass of fruit punch served with a twist. The day before, the activity staff placed gummy bear candies in ice cube trays along with Sprite poured over them to freeze overnight. When the ice cubes melted, the drink turned into a fun punch of sorts with the Sprite mixing with the fruit flavor of the colored candy while the gummy bears floated to the top. The residents thought it was such a neat, clever idea. While sipping on the drinks, their brains got tested with some spring trivia. The fun at BINGO Bucks that afternoon at last Thursday of the month had many earning as many bucks as possible in anticipation of cashing them in the next day. At Craft Night, Activity Assistant Chloey had a group busily painting during her project after supper.

On Friday afternoon, a Bible Study was conducted, going over James 5 after a busy morning making May Baskets to pass out on Monday in hopes of “not getting caught.” Each May basket was unique and handmade by a resident. One staff who heard about this thoughtful project thought it was an excellent way to put into action the Biblical commandment in Galatians 5:14: “For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: This great volunteering opportunity for students completing sixth grade and older will be running again this summer. Applications were distributed to area schools but are also available from the receptionist at the nursing home business office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Please note that the May 19 deadline for submission is quickly approaching and requires a Note of Recommendation from a teacher, principal, or guidance counselor with it. For those under age 16, being a Junior Volunteer a fantastic stepping stone to possible future employment at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Any questions should be directed to Human Resources Coordinator Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114.

ACTIVITY DEPARTMENT REQUEST: In preparation for the upcoming Mother’s Day Luncheon, the activity department is looking to borrow any old-fashioned aprons that can be hung for decoration or worn during the May 11 “Once Upon an Apron” themed special lunch for the ladies. Please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 if you have any to share for this.

ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS: Another online certified nursing assistant class is planned to start soon. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online class with clinicals conveniently located at the Roanoke nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114. Remember, a CNA certification looks great on any college or scholarship application as well as fantastic on any resume or job application