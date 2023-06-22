The activity department had Crazy Days the week of June 12. Monday started with Crazy Hat Day. Tuesday was Wild West Day. Go Team Go! Dress in your Favorite Sport Apparel was on Wednesday while Thursday was Twin Day Dress the Same as Someone Else. Friday was Dress like your Dad Day in honor of Father’s Day that weekend. It was especially fun on Wednesday to see the friendly Cubs-Cardinals rivalry surface with the both residents’ and staff’s favorites being worn.

It was also National Peanut Butter Cookie Day on Monday, June 12. In Baking Buddies, residents worked together to make several batches of warm peanut butter cookies. The fresh aroma of the cookies filled the air and had everyone’s mouth anxious for a taste. Candy BINGO had many participating in the fun that afternoon. After supper residents lined up to listen to the beautiful harmony of the Apostolic Christian Faith Youth Group sing hymns of worship. Several residents joined in with the singing.

Tuesday morning activity staff set up a tie-dying station in the courtyard. Each activity aide had a plain white shirt for the Tie Dye Shirts for Activity Staff. The residents can’t wait to see how their shirts turned out. The staff assured them that they will be walking pieces of art. The afternoon was a relaxing Popcorn Pop-in and Movie to allow time to rest up for the big concert that night. The Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka hosted an outdoor concert and invited the Roanoke nursing home’s residents to join them. After an earlier supper for those going on the outing, the bus was loaded with excited music lovers. During the concert, refreshments were served that included samples of Hollands Caramel Corn near the square in Washington. What a delicious treat! Thank you to the Eureka nursing home activity staff for this nice invitation as all enjoy the anticipation of another concert soon.

It was another Walk Around Town on Wednesday morning that had residents up early and excitedly lining up for another outing. Activity staff, junior volunteers, and other volunteers took as many residents as they could for a leisurely stroll passed some of their houses and told stories along the way. The weather was beautiful for this nice walk outside. Crafts were held that afternoon with a variety of choices to pick from for whatever each participant wanted to do. This was extra fun to be able to choose what you wanted to do. The evening activity was Gracie’s Choice, which turned out to be painting. Many thanks go to activity assistant Gracie for her extra efforts to hold this special activity.

The Lutheran Church Service was held on Thursday morning along with a Bible Study for those not involved in that faith. It was the monthly Birthday Party during lunch that day. Some of those who were celebrating June birthdays included: Tim Bachman, June 3; Owen Arvin, June 27; and Jane Schumacher, June 29. Entertainment was provided by the talented Winston Dunbar who played the piano. The final activities of the day were Bingo Bucks BINGO followed by a Movie on activity channel 2.

Friday was the day to celebrate all the wonderful men in our lives. The activity staff put on a special Father’s Day Fish Fry for the gentlemen and their guests. It was a delicious lunch to honor the guys and serve them one of their favorite foods. It’s always delightful to hear the fishing stories that are shared of successful vacations in Minnesota, the state with 10,000 lakes, and elsewhere. After this big lunch, it was time for Relax and Revive. Many of the ladies got their nails polished while others enjoyed a back massage. The scheduled evening activity was Hang Man, which is another fun group game that always brings some chuckles.

NATIONAL CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS WEEK: June 15-19 was National Certified Nursing Assistants Week. CNAs have been honored with this special week since 1977, starting the Thursday of the second full week in June. Thank you to the wonderful CNAs at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke who serve in this vitally important position. The Home offers a very convenient way to earn a Certified Nursing Assistant license with an online class and clinicals held at the Roanoke nursing home. To get your name on the waiting list for the next CNA online class, contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! This annual fundraiser is currently being planned at the Roanoke Park with the return of a live auction this year. Please consider donating a service or new item for this big event. Contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction item donations, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. There will be food and children's activities on the 26th with details to be announced at a later date.

LOBBY REMODELING: With the lobby flooring completed last week, progress continued this week with the coffee station cabinets beginning to be installed as well as the new receptionist desk taking more shape with the wallboard up on its framing. This big project’s completion target is within the next few weeks. Meanwhile, entrance to the nursing home continues thru Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. With last month’s official ending date of the pandemic, it is currently no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in as well as masks are optional at this time.

DISCHARGE & ADMISSION: Marilyn Leman, who was originally from Indiana, was discharged on June 14. Marilyn had lived at the Home since February but had resided in the Country View apartments since May 2020. Staff wished her and her family the very best as she returns to Indiana. On June 15, a warm welcome was extended to Bernice Gerdes of Minonk. Bernice was shown to room east 15.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday, June 29, the residents are having a Lemonade Stand on the Front Lawn of the nursing home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to stop by to see a friend, enjoy a visit with someone who resides at the Home, and grab a glass of refreshing lemonade!