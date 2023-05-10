Early Monday morning, May 1, pretty May Day Baskets were hung on the residents’ room doors. These were made in Crafts the prior week. Even though they were made of paper flowers and decorations, they brought a lot of joy to the recipients. There was a new activity called Conversation Jar in the morning. The afternoon had many participating in Candy BINGO.

That evening, the Musical Entertainment activity drew a large crowd of eager listeners to hear more of Gus Johnson and his wonderful talent. This time he brought his bass clarinet, which he shared was his favorite instrument to play. He told the story of how, when he joined the band as a grade school-age youngster, his desire was to play the bass clarinet, but his physical stature was too small to handle such a big instrument. So, his teacher started him on the regular clarinet for a year or two before he got to fulfill his dream of playing the bass clarinet. His passion for that instrument continued to grow, playing the bass clarinet through his college years.

His May 1 program included a couple of beautiful medleys of old hymns. Gus explained how he recorded himself playing the different musical parts of the hymns and then mixing them on his equipment to put together a gorgeous background to use as his accompaniment. It took approximately six hours to put together and make just one medley. The medley of “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “Doxology” and “Wonderful Grace of Jesus” received a huge round of applause. Many said how they could have listened for a lot longer and all agreed they wanted Gus to come again.

It was Helping Hands on Tuesday where residents had the opportunity to lend a helpful hand again to the laundry department by folding towels and washcloths. The afternoon movie was the hilarity of an old-time favorite, "The Beverly Hillbillies." In addition, it was Popcorn Pop-in with the delicious aroma of the fresh, salty snack being made in the dining room, filling the air in anticipation of its delivery to everyone’s room. The evening was blessed with the beautiful hymn singing of the A.C. Young Group Singers.

Wednesday started with Balloon Volleyball. Afterwards residents stopped to color flower magnets that could be displayed in their rooms or on the dining room fridge for all to enjoy. The highlight that afternoon for some residents was Bowling League. Several residents shared how they used to belong to a bowling team that met weekly. Their skill was still evident by the success of getting some strikes, knocking down all the pins with one roll of the ball. A husband/wife due took the lead. The friendly competition made it quite lively and fun for all who participated. The evening featured the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church’s National Day of Prayer Eve Service on activity channel 2.

Lutheran Church was held in the multi-purpose room on Thursday morning, thanks to the pastor who comes in regularly for that live service. Those not involved with this church service had the opportunity to go to a Bible Study in remembrance of the National Day of Prayer. Bingo Bucks BINGO was held that afternoon to earn Bucks to cash in later in the month. The scheduled evening activity was Finish That Phrase.

Catholic Mass was conducted on Friday morning for those of that faith. Meeting the spiritual needs of those who reside in the Home is part of the mission statement. Having several different area churches providing live services as well as hyms sings is such a blessing. Also on the activity calendar that morning was Current Events & Coffee followed by Guessing Games. It was a fun group game to guess which items would sink and which would float. The afternoon activities were Conversation Ball followed by a Travelogue on Louisiana, Florida, and more on activity channel 2.

ADMISSION: Nettie Koerner of Normal came to the nursing home on May 2 and was shown to room west 6. Staff extended a warm welcome to Nettie and her family.

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: This great volunteering opportunity for students completing sixth grade and older will be running again this summer. Applications were distributed to area schools but are also available from the receptionist at the nursing home business office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Please note that the May 19 deadline for submission is quickly approaching and requires a Note of Recommendation from a teacher, principal, or guidance counselor with it. For those under age 16, being a Junior Volunteer a fantastic stepping stone to possible future employment at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Any questions should be directed to Human Resources Coordinator Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114.

LOBBY REMODELING: The majority of the painting in the lobby and business office has been completed with just some trim boards left. Many thanks to volunteer painters Edie Yordy and Don and Colleen Leman who donated all their labor. The tentative goal for completion is within the next couple months. Please pardon the mess, noise and inconvenience of this major upgrade to the Home! Remember that during the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unavailable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Remember that all visitors are required to complete the sign-in sheet just inside Door D.