ADMISSION: Staff extended a warm welcome to Joanne Lee of East Peoria who was admitted on 4-13-23 to room west 14.

On the Monday after Easter, activity staff had residents gathered together to make Rabbit Crafts. After lunch, Candy BINGO was a hit with the residents and their family members trying to out bingo each other. The evening was blessed with singers from the Apostolic Christian Faith Church. After the singing was over, the young group went up to each resident to greet them. One resident said it was interesting to learn each name, a little bit about them, and where they lived.

It was National Pet Day on April 11. Throughout the day on Tuesday, staff and visitors brought in their pets to share. CNAs Melissa Kessler’s tiny puppy, Rhino, and Human Resources Coordinator Heather Simmons’ darling white doggie, Bella, were very popular. Thanks to all who helped make the day special with bringing their four-legged friends to visit.

In the Egg Painting activity that day, creativity abounded while painting wooden eggs. Many different colors and designs were incorporated. These eggs will be used for the residents’ Easter Egg Hunt later in the week. Popcorn Pop-In that afternoon had the salty snack passed to each room just in time for the next showing of "The Chosen: Thunder" on activity channel 2. More beautiful hymn singing took place that evening when the A.C. Young Group shared their vocal talents and love for the Lord. Afterwards, a prayer was said and fellowship followed.

Making Bird Feeders had a group busy on Wednesday morning. Mixing bird seed, gelatin, and corn syrup, those participating picked out their favorite cookie cutter shape and pressed the bird seed mixture into it. Once finished, the filled cookie cutters were put onto trays and refrigerated overnight to harden before popping them out to hang outside. The ladies enjoyed getting together after lunch during Relax and Relieve to pick out from the new spring nail polish colors available. Pretty pink was the most popular color. The evening wound down with Bed Time Stories followed by the audio of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service.

Thursday morning was the Easter Egg Hunt with activity staff hiding Tuesday’s painted eggs around the nursing home. Many family members came in to help push or walk with their loved ones up and down the halls, looking for all 20 eggs. Other staff got involved, too, and found it fun to take a minute to search. It was the monthly Birthday Party during lunch, celebrating residents with April birthdays: Phyllis Remmert, the 4th; Marvin Braker and Carol Hacker, the 10th; Trudy Moya, the 18th; and Marlis Sauder, the 21st. The musical entertainment was the very talented Winston Dunbar, playing the piano for all to enjoy. This was followed by BINGO with many gathering to rack up more Bingo Bucks. Only two more weeks until cash-in day for residents to trade in their BB for prizes. If anyone would like to donate prizes for residents to purchase/win, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or jenna@achroanoke.org.

Catholic Mass was held on Friday in the multipurpose room during the current remodeling project that has the business office temporarily housed in the activity room. Also offered that morning to those who were not involved in the Catholic church activity was a Bible Study in the dining room. The afternoon was filled with a Spring Time Craft followed by The Chosen: The Perfect Opportunity on activity channel 2.

LOBBY REMODELING: Please pardon the mess, noise, and inconvenience of this major upgrade to the front lobby and business office. During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Thank you to all visitors for completing the required sign-in sheet, which is located just inside Door D for all who enter to sign.

ONLINE CNA CLASS: Another online certified nursing assistant class is hoping to start soon. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online class with clinicals conveniently located at the Roanoke nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114. Remember, a CNA certification looks great on any college or scholarship application as well as fantastic on any resume or job application.