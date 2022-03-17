ROANOKE — Ruth E. Kerr, 83, of Roanoke, formerly of Benson passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Home, where Ruth lived for almost nine-years, was well loved and cared for.

She was born on August 3, 1938, in E. Peoria, IL, to Benjamin and Hildred (Ames) Frank. She married Donald L. Kerr on May 24, 1966, in Pasadena, TX. He died June 22, 2009, in Eureka.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Wilbert, Edwin, and her twin, Roy; her sister, Jean; and her son, William.

Surviving are four sons: Michael Kerr of TX, Thomas (Taylor) Kerr of CA, James "Pat" (Alice) Kerr of TX, J. D. Kerr of FL; one sister, Mary Lewis of E. Peoria; four brothers: David (Iris) of Morton, Jerry (Beverly) of Eureka, Robert (Carol) of E. Peoria, Alvin of Naperville; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ruth and her husband operated their own photo lab in Houston, TX, before they retired and moved to central Illinois.

Ruth was a member of Benson Baptist Church. She gave sacrificially to missionaries, Feed the Children and other Christian charities. She touched many lives and prayed faithfully for everyone she met.

There will be a celebration of life March 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the E. Peoria Mennonite Church which is located at 125 N. Norwood Place. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roanoke Apostolic Nursing Home.

