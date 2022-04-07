July 25, 1925 - March 31, 2022

ROANOKE - Rose Elaine Bonetto, 96, of Roanoke, passed away on March 31, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born on July 25, 1925, in Kossuth County, IA, to George W. and Helena Rike Wolf. She married Robert C. Hines on May 2, 1944, in Fairmont, MN. He passed away on July 18, 1971. She then married Tony Bonetto on March 13, 1976, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on January 25, 1984.

Surviving is one son, Robert G. Hines of Roanoke; one daughter, Jo Marie Dooley of Westport, WA; three grandchildren: Robbie DeWitt (Tiffany); Megan Dooley and Jason Dooley; two great-grandchildren; one brother, George (Janice) Wolf of Bancroft, IA; two stepchildren: Shari (Terry) West of Washington, Bruce (Janice) Bonetto of Roanoke; seven step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings,:Homer Wolf, Louise Robbins, LaVerne Foth, Virgil Wolf, Joseph Wolf, Joan LaHue, and Jean Smith; one granddaughter, Colleen; and one stepdaughter, Gloria Bonetto.

Elaine worked at the Woodford County Courthouse for 21-years serving in the animal control department and had served as police matron for the village of Roanoke.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke where Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangement and burial will be in the Roanoke Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.