ROANOKE — Woodford County's oldest food pantry is under new leadership and seeking community support to upgrade and expand.

For 40 years, Greg Funk and his wife Toni ran the Roanoke Food Pantry, serving a sizeable chunk of Woodford County. After Toni Funk's death in October, her husband decided to step down and let a new board, headed by Todd Harris, take the reins.

"Our goal is to take what Greg has and just kind of build upon it," Harris said. "The hardest thing that we're going to have to replace is Greg because he's done all the work himself."

The pantry is currently open 9 to 11 a.m. every first and third Monday of the month at 311 N. Main St. in Roanoke.

'On my shoulders'

While Greg Funk has managed the food pantry for four decades, he said the initial idea and effort came from Charles Johnson, then a local minister and firefighter.

Johnson noticed that many of the community's firefighters needed some help with groceries. He turned to Funk, who was fire chief at the time.

"He approached me saying a lot of firefighters were out of a job," Funk recalled. "It was 1982, that's when you had a whole bunch of guys lost their jobs."

Funk said the firefighters agreed to give Johnson some money from their slush fund: $50.

"They gave him 50 bucks ... that's a lot of money back in '82," Funk said. "And he went to the grocery store and picked up a bunch of supplies. We put out cinder blocks in the back of the fire house, put a plank on top of that, put the food on top of that. And we started that way."

That same year, though, Johnson got a call to be the minister at a different parish, Funk said. "And then it was put on my shoulders."

Needed a menu

Before Johnson left, though, Funk said they had to shake things up a bit, add some variety.

"My wife came over one day and she said, 'What are you doing?'" Funk said. Perplexed, he asked her what she meant.

"She says, 'You just have egg noodles back there. People don't exist only on egg noodles,'" Funk said.

So, he went to Johnson and told him, "'My wife ... said we need a menu.'"

Funk and Johnson then visited a food pantry in Washington, Illinois, and modeled their operation after it.

Funk has been using that model for the past 40 years.

He said everyone who has visited the Roanoke Food Pantry has walked away with a grocery bag filled with, at the very least, two cans of fruit, seven cans of vegetables and two cans of soup.

Now, the pantry has snacks, canned goods, boxed goods, pantry staples and other household needs, and a clothing section that contains mostly children's clothes.

Paper products are offered on the first Monday of the month and hygiene products, like soap and shampoo, on the third Monday, Funk said.

A permanent home

Funk said the pantry reorganized as a nonprofit in 1984, switching funding from the firefighters' union to community donations.

Still, it remained in the firehouse for 20 years before needing to be relocated. "They wanted the room I was using," Funk said, "And they were getting bigger."

The pantry then moved into an empty spot behind the local library, until: "Four years ago, we had to move again because the library decided they needed that room," Funk said. "So I was an orphan all this time."

The current location at 311 N. Main St. is owned by the Morton Community Bank, parent organization of Hometown Community Banks.

Jeremy Knepp, executive vice president of Hometown Community Banks, is also the treasurer for the pantry's new board of directors.

"When we talk about Greg and Toni and what they've done," Knepp said, "they've not only started the food pantry, but they've grown it, they've enhanced it."

Knepp described the pantry as "a wonderful community outreach to provide for those in need."

"From the bank standpoint, we're a community bank — we want to see the enhancement and growth of our local businesses and organizations within our community," he said. "And we feel like Roanoke Food Pantry is a great example."

Knepp said the new board wants to break out of the "just a food pantry" mentality. He said they are thinking of "ways that we can expand and make the food pantry more of a resource center and potentially add some additional things."

What's next

Knepp and Harris said they want to get the community more involved. They hope to find local religious organizations interested in helping and volunteers who could help to staff the pantry.

Harris said the organization's board aims to purchase the building from the bank for $50,000, establishing it as the pantry's permanent home, by the end of June.

Then, Harris and Knepp said, renovations will be needed to ensure the building meets accessibility standards, and to upgrade its amenities and expand its resources. That could cost another $35,000 to $50,000.

To do this, Harris said, they need the community's help.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact Harris at the Knapp-Johnson-Harris funeral home at 309-923-3651 and ask for Todd Harris.

You can also email him at tharris@mtco.com.

MAIL-IN DONATIONS Donations can be mailed to the Roanoke Food Pantry, 311 N. Main St., Roanoke, IL 61561

