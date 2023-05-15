“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am you God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10) This is Marley Leman's favorite scripture. Marley really values her family, friends, and Jesus. I've known Marley Leman since kindergarten. She has always been a really good friend of mine. Marley is a very fun, kind, outgoing, and caring person. She always brings up the people around her. If someone else is going through a hard time, she is there to talk them through it and she's a very good listener. She is always making the people around her laugh. She is always making friends everywhere she goes. If you don't know Marley, you’re missing out.

Marley's hobbies include baking, cleaning, and watching movies. Marley's favorites are rom-coms, thrillers, and Disney movies. I remember this one time we were competing to see who could guess the Disney song first and she would get it in a matter of seconds. Two movies that she and I both really love are "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Tangled." Marley's favorite show is "Outer Banks," although she also really enjoys watching "Survivor" with her mom and dad. Her favorite books are the "If I Run" series, and she really enjoys the author Colleen Hoover. Marley listens to basically any music. Some of her favorite artists though are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, and SZA. She also really enjoys playing board games; one of her favorites is Sorry. A group of us used to play Sorry every day in study hall all semester, and it would get pretty heated.

I have a lot of good memories with Marley, but some of my favorite memories were made when we were in study hall together last year. We and a few other girls frequently watched movies during that hour. We would also play games like Jenga or Spoons. We even read scary stories to each other from this one book in the library. We had so much fun in that study hall, and she was a big part of what made it so fun.

Marley has done a lot throughout her high school career. She did track, yearbook, and FACS club for one year. She was in golf and band for two years and she did cheer throughout her entire time in high school. She has also been in the organization Giving Gals for four years. She has also had a lot of accomplishments throughout high school. She was accepted into the National Honor Society. She went to state for high jump her junior year, and it was her first year doing it. She was also our 2022 homecoming queen. Her favorite memory in high school was cheering for the boys basketball team on their way to state.

When Marley was younger she dreamed of being a teacher or a nurse. She actually followed the nurse idea for a long time, although she recently decided it wasn't for her. Now she is not completely sure what she wants to do, maybe something in business, but she does know she wants to travel. Marley said that she really struggles with deciding her future because she wants to make sure what she picks is good enough for her. She also says she is scared to leave the friends she's known all her life.

Her advice to the incoming freshmen next year is not to be nervous coming in, but also don't have too big of a head. Don't rush through things, enjoy your time in high school, even if it isn't always fun. She said that as a senior now, she feels it was the fastest four years of her life. I'm glad to have gotten to be one of Marley's friends.