Lexi Weldon

By: Emmi Knepp

Lexi Weldon is a kind, hardworking person who is willing to offer a helping hand for someone. I’ve known Lexi since kindergarten and have really gotten closer to her through our high school years. She has been a part of the basketball and volleyball team since sixth grade and also ran track for three years in high school. Lexi is a good leader and was captain of the volleyball and basketball teams. Lexi gets along with everyone, which is a good example for underclassmen.

Some of Lexi’s hobbies include playing sports, going out to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings or Culvers, and hanging out with her close friends and family. Lexi enjoys watching TV and relaxing as well. Some of her favorite shows are "New Girl," "The Proposal," and "The Bachelor." Lexi and I both enjoy watching "The Bachelor" and staying up to date on what is happening. Throughout high school, one of Lexi’s favorite memories would be watching her brother go to state in basketball. She loved being a superfan and cheering on the team. Lexi is a very supportive person and loves to spend time with her family.

She’s more of a quiet person, but once she opens up to you she is super fun to be around. If you haven’t met Lexi, you are missing out because she is a fun, loving, respectful person. Lexi was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year, which is a pretty big accomplishment. She is a hardworking student and strives to be successful. I have no doubt she will succeed in life after high school.

One of her most challenging parts of high school was deciding what to do after graduation. As kids, we are asked countless times what we wanna be when we grow up, and the truth is when you're older you still might know and that's okay. Lexi has decided to go to the University of Illinois for college majoring in sports medicine or education. I think either major will fit Lexi's personality and love for sports.

As many of you certainly remember, COVID shut everything down, and, well, it ruined our freshman year, which was Lexi’s least favorite thing about high school. Lexi said she felt like her time was taken away from her; it really put a damper on our true high school experience. One thing Lexi would say to incoming freshmen is don’t take high school for granted because it flies by — or could be unexpectedly disrupted. Make sure to make the most of your four years because they’ll be gone before you know it.

Lexi is a warm-hearted, loving person who would do anything for her family and friends. She has definitely left an impact throughout high school and I wish her the best for what is to come next!