Jaycee Kearfott

by: Marley Leman

Anyone who knows Jaycee Kearfott will tell you she is such a joy to be around. Jaycee is a shy and introverted person, so normally people see that from her. However, if she knows you well, her inner self will come out and she will talk for hours. She is a lovable person, and you can laugh with her on and on about things. I have known Jaycee my whole life, and we have become closer and closer over the years.

A memory I will always remember is freshman year we were walking with Summer Swearingen to her house, and then a man with a chainsaw was walking down the sidewalk. We freaked out and started running away, and I am pretty sure one of us fell, so thankfully we were not in an actual horror movie. Jaycee can make anything fun or funny. If I am upset, she never fails to say something to make me laugh — even when I don’t want to. Jaycee values loyalty, honesty, and kindness, which are all traits she doesn’t lack.

After her senior year, she is thinking of becoming a teacher, or even a marine biologist. Jaycee is going to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Jaycee fears going out on her own and leaving all her friends that she grew up with. Jaycee dislikes making decisions and public speaking. Some things she enjoys doing are reading, listening to music, baking, or watching tv. Jaycee loves watching Marvel movies, and her favorite movies are "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Pitch Perfect." Her favorite show is "New Girl," but Jaycee doesn’t have a favorite book, although her favorite genres are mystery and romance.

Jaycee plays volleyball, and she is in the Giving Gals. That is a group of girls who do random acts of kindness for the community and raise money to help people. She is also in the National Honor Society. Jaycee is a smart student, and she respects her fellow classmates and teachers. Her advice to incoming freshmen is don’t feel nervous but make the most out of your four years, take dual-credit classes, have good time management, and enjoy your time in high school. Jaycee can bring up the most random topics during lunch, and then all of us will spend the whole lunch period immersed in deep conversation. Jaycee is an easy person to get along with, and I love her for that. I wish the best for Jaycee in the future and I know she will continue to be her funny and sweet self.