EUREKA — The 27th annual Race with your Heart event will be held Saturday, June 10, at Eureka Lake.

The event consists of a 1.5 mile walk on a flat surface around Eureka Lake or 5K and 10K competitive runs in more challenging terrain through the woodlands by the lake and local subdivisions. The course is mostly flat with a couple of significant hills ascending Eureka Lake dam. Race timing is by ShaZam Racing.

All proceeds will benefit Heart House, Woodford County’s homeless shelter and safe haven for victims of domestic abuse, organizers said.

You can register for the event online at heartlineandhearthouse.org or in person on the day of the race starting at 6:15 a.m. at the lake pavilion. The runs start at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 7:45 a.m. The cost is $30 per registration. Packet pick up will be available Friday, June 9, from 6:30-7:30p.m. or during registration on Saturday, June 10, from 6:15-7:00a.m.

The top male and female running winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate. Awards will be given to the top three males and females in the running division in the following age categories: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and older, Clydesdales and Super Clydesdale.

The event will include door prizes and a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and fruit served immediately after the race in a family-friendly atmosphere. Everyone in attendance at the event is welcome to stay for breakfast.

For more information or to register please visit the website, heartlineandhearthouse.org, email Brandi Gerber at brandi@heartlineandhearthouse.org, or call (309)467-6101, ext 4.