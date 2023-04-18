The public is invited to a presentation on the "Origin and Heritage of The Apostolic Christian Church in America" by Luke Fischer of Roanoke at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.

The event will be held at the Mennonite Heritage Center on Illinois 116 between Metamora and Germantown Hills. It is part of the leadup to the quincentennial anniversary celebration (1525-2025) of the birth of the Anabaptist wing of the Protestant Reformation in Europe.

The buildings and grounds of the Mennonite Heritage Center are open free of charge to visitors with guides present on 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April through October. They feature a number of displays of horse-powered agriculture of a century ago, along with archival and library sources on Anabaptist family histories and Illinois Mennonite congregations. The Center is operated by the Illinois Mennonite Historical and Genealogical Society.

More information is available at imhgs.org on the internet and the Illinois Mennonite Heritage Center page on Facebook. Its email address is mennmuseum@mtco.com.