WASHINGTON — The Peoria Area Civic Chorale is celebrating its 40th anniversary by closing out the season with two performances of “An American Rhapsody: Gershwin & Friends” next weekend.

Joseph Henry will direct the shows playing at 7:30 p.m. May 5 and 6 at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road in Washington.

The shows will celebrate the “Great American Songbook” with music from Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Fats Waller and George Gershwin.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students and $18 for groups of 10 or more, available at the door, online at peoriacivicchorale.org or by calling 309-693-3725. Season tickets are also available.

Miracle Amah, a soprano, librettist and assistant professor of voice at Bradley University, will be featured as the guest artist for the series. She will sing four solo pieces during the concerts, including Hart and Rodgers’ “My Funny Valentine” and Gershwin’s “The Man I Love.”

The chorale’s Youth Chorus will also perform a set of songs each night under the direction of Alison Meuth.

On Friday, fourth and fifth graders from the Children’s Festival Chorus of Peoria Area will perform with a cake reception to follow.

For more information, contact Kelly Fisher at kellyfisher2006@gmail.com or 309-678-4284.