EUREKA – Wayne Spencer, 62, died at 4:41 p.m., Friday, Oct, 22, 2021, at his home in Eureka with family by his side after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 14, 1959 in Mattoon, the son of John and Shirley Bolen Spencer. He married Sandy Nixon on June 28, 1986, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Brandy Spencer, Washburn and Brittany Spencer, Eureka; three grandchildren, Erynn Rogers, Madelynn Rogers and Gabriel Jarvis; two brothers, Kenny (Shawna) Spencer, Eureka and Scott (Emily) Spencer, Moline and his beloved dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Wayne worked at Mitsubishi Motors in Normal for 26 years and then with the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for four years. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Wayne loved to spend time with his family and friends rather it be boating, snowmobiling or camping. Every single person whoever met Wayne like and loved him. Many looked up to Wayne as a father figure. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

Services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, with Craig Neal officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.