Wanita Morrison

ROANOKE – Wanita Mae Morrison, 84, died early Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Roanoke, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 29, 1936, near Casey, the daughter of the Rev. Gaylord and Ruth Marion Lee Green. She married Julian Chester Morrison Jr. on Dec. 21, 1954, at her grandparents’ home near Casey. He survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Karen (Randy) Simmons, Morton, Debra (Jerry) Jennings, Carlock and Cynthia (John) Spires, Bloomington; one son, Gregory (Angeline) Morrison, Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Adam (Miranda) Jennings and Derek Jennings, both of Peoria, Rachel Morrison, Grayslake, Joel (Natalie) Morrison, Streamwood, Jacqueline (Jeremy) Bork and Natalie Morrison, both of Bloomington, and Heather (Preston) Beckman, Antioch; five great-grandchildren, Delilah Potter, Austin Aguado and Adriana Aguado, all of Grayslake, Rosalee Jennings, Peoria and Seth Bork, Bloomington; four sisters, Joyce (Everett) Clapp, Westfield, Carolyn (James) Tetrick, Sandwich, Nina Lu (Kenneth) Brown, Casey and Gayle (David) Dowling, Arvada, Colo., and one brother-in-law, Dennis Lacey, Casey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother, John Lee Green, two sisters, Wandalee Lang and Barbara Lacey, one infant grandson, Matthew Morrison, and one brother-in-law, Robert Lang.

Wanita graduated from Casey High School in 1954 and obtained an associate’s degree from Illinois Central College, East Peoria. She was a bookkeeper for over 30 years with Rivinius in Eureka, where she was dedicated to the company and fellow employees. Wanita was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Morton. She loved listening to Christian music, the outdoors and spending time tending to her flowers and garden. Her most precious memories are the times spent with family.

Services will be held Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church, rural Martinsville, with the Rev. Richard Shaw officiating. Visitation will take place Sept. 11 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at OBBC. Burial will follow the service in the OBBC Cemetery, rural Martinsville. Masks and face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Markwell Funeral Home, Casey, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 900 East Jefferson St., Morton, 61550.