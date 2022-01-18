Virgil Punke

EUREKA – Virgil E. Punke, 76, of Springville, Tenn., formerly of Eureka, died at 1 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn.

He was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of Clarence and Grace Gordon Punke. He married Diana Saville on Dec. 26, 1998, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include four sons, Robert (Teri) Punke, Scott (Susan) Punke, Todd (Lori) Punke and Victor (Elizabeth) Punke; one stepdaughter, Renee Lundeen; one stepson, Chad Lundeen; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, one brother, Harold “Herman” (Oleda) Punke and one sister-in-law, Violet Heller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and sisters.

Services will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka with the Rev. Tom Zobrist officiating, while David Brown will deliver the eulogy. Visitation will take place Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Heart House, Eureka, or to the Eureka Presbyterian Church.