Tommy Stoller

EUREKA – Tommy L. Stoller, 70, died at 5:07 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home in Eureka.

He was born July 29, 1951, in Peoria, the son of Willis and Wilma Eastman Stoller. He married Edith M. Blunier on May 25, 1975, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include six daughters, Rachel (Kevin) Schrock, Paula Stoller and Jeanette Rose Stoller, all of Eureka, Brenda (Michael) Geiger, Hudson, N.H., Sarah (Jared) Fehr, El Paso and Kathryn (Jonathan) Guth, Mahomet; two sons, Darrell (Jennifer) Stoller, Carlock and Samuel Stoller, Secor; 20 grandchildren, Rebekah Schrock, Caleb Schrock, Hannah, Schrock, David Schrock, Mason Stoller, Kinley Stoller, Miles Stoller, Rigg Stoller, Ryker Stoller, Benjamin Geiger, Joshua Geiger, Kaitlyn Geiger, Audrey Fehr, Serena Fehr, Jayla Fehr, Austin Fehr, Quinn Fehr, Kaylee Guth, Jadin Guth and Harper Guth; two sisters, Patricia Fischer, Eureka and Betty Kinder, Snellville, Ga., and one brother, George (Nyla) Stoller, Brownton, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Stoller.

Tommy was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, Eureka. He loved his family dearly that included all of his grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Goodfield AC Church and Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Eureka AC Church. Burial will follow the service in the Roanoke AC Church Cemetery, rural Roanoke. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.