Terry Bruley

EUREKA – Terry L. Bruley, 74, died at 5:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born Dec. 13, 1946, in Fairbury, the son of Bennie R. and Darlene Petersen Bruley. He married Carol K. Humbert on June 1, 1968, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Kevin Bruley, Eureka and one brother, Roger (Judy) Bruley, Ashburn, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry worked at the lab at the Del Monte plant in Rochelle. He also worked at the Newton Grain Elevator and operated his own accounting business in Eureka. Terry was a member of the Eureka Christian Church, where he served as a deacon and treasurer, Eureka American Legion Post No. 466 and a quartermaster with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He also attained Eagle Scout status as a youngster.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Jennie Churchman officiating. Burial of ashes will take place in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka, at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.