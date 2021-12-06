Susan King

Susan grew up in Miami Beach and graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1966. She attended Eureka College, where she met her husband and graduated from in 1970. Susan had various jobs in her lifetime. She taught second-grade at Homewood Heights Grade School in Creve Coeur, served as cheerleading coach for grades seven and eight at Homewood Heights, was a substitute teacher for Dr. West in Congerville and Goodfield and Congerville, was a lifeguard at Eureka Lake and also served on the Eureka Community Nursery School Board. She enjoyed all the residents she cared for while an employee at the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka. She also sold Avon and enjoyed her customers. The ones she enjoyed the most were teaching and coaching in Creve Coeur and working with the residents at the AC Home. Susan was a very wonderful loving wife, caring mom, special sister to Joanie, dear aunt and friend to all. She will be missed greatly, never forgotten and always in her family’s hearts. She was a member of Congregation Anshai Emeth in Peoria.