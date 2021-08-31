SuAnne Fehr-Ramsey

SuAnne grew up the second oldest of four daughters and was raised on a farm near Eureka. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1967 and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, Normal, in 1972 with a focus on French, Spanish and German. After she received her degree, SuAnne flew off to New York City to begin her career with Pan American World Airways after she accepted the highly coveted position of flight attendant. She later transitioned to Delta Air Lines, where she culminated her four decades-plus of flying to far away destinations. SuAnne loved her job and just recently retired. She met her husband on the ski slopes in the Alps, as a competitor with the Pan Am ski team and he with the American Airlines squad. They discovered they were both from two nearby small farm towns in Illinois. The couple realized they shared the same pursuits and passions in life. After they were married, they made their home in Connecticut where they raised their two sons. The family moved to Lyon, France, for four years so their sons could become prolific in the French language and experience other cultures. As a family, they traveled extensively, loved learning together and enjoyed many ski trips all over the world. SuAnne loved life! She loved being a mother (and a grandmother), and especially loved hosting dinner parties and showcasing her two sons, both of whom played their many musical instruments for friends and family. She also was a talented singer and enjoyed all types of music. SuAnne believed in staying strong and fit, as well as cooking healthy meals for her kids. She was an animal lover and adored cuddling with her most recent precious kitty, Lolly. SuAnne will be greatly missed for her big smile, generous and caring heart and her fun personality. She will be remembered by her family and many friends for her strength, independence and determination to not merely survive, but thrive.