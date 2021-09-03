Shirley Reeser-Schulthes

Shirley attended grade school in Benson and graduated from Benson Community High School and Brown's Business College in Peoria. She operated a business machine in the Peoria office of Thomas and Clarke, in the Eureka branch of the federal Office of Price Administration and in the Office of Safety Engineering at Aberdeen (Md.) Proving Ground. Shirley was a partner with her husband in their jewelry store and watch repair business in Roanoke from 1946 to 1952. She enjoyed music and art, learned piano as a young child and enjoyed playing the accordion. Shirley loved learning, read widely and enjoyed traveling. The couple lived in Eureka after they were married and later moved to Aberdeen during World War II, where he was stationed, and later returned to Roanoke, where he continued to work for Caterpillar, as well as when they started their jewelry business. In 1952, the family moved to Milwaukee, Wis., as he was transferred there by Cat and where they resided for many years. They also lived in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England, for five years, where Shirley enjoyed the chance to visit Great Britain and Europe with her family. In 1971, the couple returned to live in Eureka, and in 2011, after his death, Shirley moved to Palo Alto to be near her daughter and family. While she lived there, Shirley became a great-grandmother and it made her very happy to see the little ones.