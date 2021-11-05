Roy Van Fossen 

IPAVA – Roy Eugene Van Fossen, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Grand View Memory Care in Peoria.
He was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Ipava, the son of Clyde and Christina Shaw Van Fossen. He married Mary Irene Vinson on Aug. 19, 1960, in Peoria, along with her four young children. Roy adopted all four and they were truly his children. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Bonita (Chris) Dietrich, Peoria; two sons, Greg Van Fossen, Fishers, Ind., and Mike Van Fossen, Pekin; Saul Cardenas, a foreign exchange student the family housed and who Roy considered as a son, and resides in the country of Costa Rica; 15 grandchildren, Rhonda Skelton, Matthew Cochran, Jared Cochran, Tim Cochran, Karen (John) Eggers, David (Myranda) Dietrich, Crystal (Joe) Mahoney, Dustin (Angie) Dietrich, Stephanie (Juandale) Cook, Danine (Kevin) Alston, Eugene (Sheila) Van Fossen, Sherry Van Fossen, Michael (Felicia) Van Fossen, Jeremy (Ashley) Van Fossen and Ryan Van Fossen; 35 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one aunt, Pauline Brown; one cousin, Kay Brown, and her son, Brett Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest child, Donna Cochran, and one brother, Philip Van Fossen.
Roy grew up in Ipava and graduated from VIT High School. Growing up, he spent a lot of time on his Grandma and Grandpa Carroll’s farm near Ipava. After high school, Roy started his career at Caterpillar and took time out to serve in the Army during the Korean conflict from 1954 until 1956 when he received an honorable discharge. He continued his education while he worked for Cat and received an associate’s degree from Illinois Central College, East Peoria. While with Caterpillar, Roy moved up the ladder from the apprentice program to management before he retired in 1986. The couple spent time between Lake Vermillion, Minn., in the summer and Victoria, Texas, in the winter for many years. They enjoyed their cabin at Polley’s Resort on Lake Vermillion where many fish were caught. Memories were made as their children and grandchildren spent vacations with them in both locations. Everyone learned to fish and most have a fish story or two to tell. During retirement, Roy attained his dream job of teaching in the Victoria School District, where he was a substitute of many subjects. He enjoyed mentoring several students. Roy also volunteered at the Community Action Center in Victoria, where he served as their computer expert. He was also a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals’ fan and took great joy in wearing his Cards’ hat to antagonize Chicago Cubs’ fans. All in good fun, he would tell a Cubs’ fan that, “You can stay, but the Cubs’ hat will have to go.” People who knew him loved to interact with Roy and enjoyed his quick comebacks about their teams. He loved fishing, collecting pottery, hiking in the woods, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Roy always had a jigsaw puzzle on the table that awaited completion. Most of all, he loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Roy made many memories with them all and will be truly missed.
Services will be held Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Northwoods Community Church in Peoria. Visitation will take place Nov. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to any charity.