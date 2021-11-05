Roy Van Fossen 

Roy grew up in Ipava and graduated from VIT High School. Growing up, he spent a lot of time on his Grandma and Grandpa Carroll’s farm near Ipava. After high school, Roy started his career at Caterpillar and took time out to serve in the Army during the Korean conflict from 1954 until 1956 when he received an honorable discharge. He continued his education while he worked for Cat and received an associate’s degree from Illinois Central College, East Peoria. While with Caterpillar, Roy moved up the ladder from the apprentice program to management before he retired in 1986. The couple spent time between Lake Vermillion, Minn., in the summer and Victoria, Texas, in the winter for many years. They enjoyed their cabin at Polley’s Resort on Lake Vermillion where many fish were caught. Memories were made as their children and grandchildren spent vacations with them in both locations. Everyone learned to fish and most have a fish story or two to tell. During retirement, Roy attained his dream job of teaching in the Victoria School District, where he was a substitute of many subjects. He enjoyed mentoring several students. Roy also volunteered at the Community Action Center in Victoria, where he served as their computer expert. He was also a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals’ fan and took great joy in wearing his Cards’ hat to antagonize Chicago Cubs’ fans. All in good fun, he would tell a Cubs’ fan that, “You can stay, but the Cubs’ hat will have to go.” People who knew him loved to interact with Roy and enjoyed his quick comebacks about their teams. He loved fishing, collecting pottery, hiking in the woods, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Roy always had a jigsaw puzzle on the table that awaited completion. Most of all, he loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Roy made many memories with them all and will be truly missed.