Ronald Schertz

EUREKA – Ronald Lee Schertz, 79, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Peoria, the son of LeRoy and June Springer Schertz. He married Vada Katherine Mozingo on Aug. 4, 1963, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Dean (Amy) Schertz, Eureka; one daughter, Dawn Schertz, Eureka; two grandchildren Molly Schertz and Sam Schertz; one brother, Joseph (Melanie) Schertz of the state of Florida and his faithful dog, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant daughter, Angela Schertz.

Ronald was a lifelong farmer before he retired in 2016. He was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and on various committees. Ronald enjoyed being outdoors. His hobbies included fishing and gardening. Ronald was a Chicago Bears’ and Chicago Cubs’ fan.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place Feb. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the church. Finger foods and refreshments will be served. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to Foster Pet Outreach (www.fosterpetoutreach.org).