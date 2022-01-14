Robert Romersberger

EUREKA – Robert H. Romersberger, 56, died at 6:36 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. True to his nature, he was a Gift of Hope donor and with his passing is giving to others the gift of life.

He was born June 10, 1965, in Peoria the son of William and Nancy Kenagy Romersberger. He married Sally Faucon on June 29, 1985, in Roanoke. She survives.

Other survivors include his parents of Eureka; one son, Daniel Romersberger, Normal; one daughter, Molly Romersberger, Orland Park and two sisters, Laurie (Phil) Larson, West Tisbury, Mass., and Cynthia (Bill) O’Neil, Eureka.

Bob graduated from Eureka High School in 1983 then proudly served his country in the Navy. He owned Mackinaw River Fur Co., Romersberger Construction Inc., and RCI Home Inspections. Bob loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter.

Services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Roanoke, with the Rev. Bruce Scarbeary officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday afternoon from 1 to 1:45 p.m., both at the church. Burial will follow the service in church cemetery, where military rites will be conducted. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to Roanoke American Legion Post No. 463.