EUREKA — Robert L. Schumacher, 80, of Eureka, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on August 28, 1941, in Roanoke, IL, to Walter and Sarah (Hartman) Schumacher. He married Charlene Wiegand in Eureka, IL, on November 17, 1963.

Surviving are his wife, Charlene Schumacher of Eureka; six children: David (Julie) Schumacher of Eureka, Daniel (Heidi) Schumacher of Congerville, Dennis (Jill) Schumacher of Eureka, Dale (Lavonne) Schumacher of Eureka, Debra (Randy) Beer of Milford, IN, and Dawn (Brian) Tanner of Morton; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sam (Linda) Schumacher of Eureka and Mary Jane (Harold) Knapp of Bloomfield, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Salome; brother, Jerry Schumacher; and sister, Joyce Crawford.

Bob will be remembered for his kindness, gentle nature and words of encouragement. Nothing was more important to him than his steadfast faith in God and his love for both his family and extended church family.

He had a special relationship with his grandchildren who were the recipients of his unconditional love and sense of humor.

Bob found fulfillment in the friendships and experiences he made while working in sales at Bob Grimm Chevrolet. Earlier in his career, he enjoyed driving a truck and he continued his passion for driving throughout his retirement.

Bob also appreciated the care and friendships he made while receiving dialysis treatments over the past two-years.

He was a member of Apostolic Christian Church of Eureka, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 2201 Veterans Road, Morton, IL, 61550, and also prior to the service on Sunday at the church from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Burial will be at Olio Cemetery in Eureka.

Memorials may be made to Eureka Apostolic Christian Home or Fresenius Kidney Dialysis Center in East Peoria.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.