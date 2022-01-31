ROANOKE – Richard E. Styner, 91, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Joplin, Mo., the son of Percy and Ruth Ennefer Styner. He married Fleta M. Hodson on Dec. 30, 1947, in Bentonville, Ark. She died July 21, 2013, in Peoria.

Survivors include one daughter, Michaleen (Marvin) Braker; four grandchildren, Kevin (Janice) Braker, Karel (Nate) Hoffman, Jeremy Styner and Michelle (Mike) Murphy; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, John Styner and Richard Styner.

Richard was an over-the-road truck driver all his life. He never knew a stranger and loved to visit at the local coffee shop sitting around the “farmer’s table”. Even in retirement, one of his favorite things to do was just get in his car and drive around. Richard was a member of First Baptist Church of Minonk.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. It will be also be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Visitation will take place Tuesday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke.