Richard Kupferschmid

EUREKA – Richard L. Kupferschmid, 74, died at 8:54 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born June 25, 1947, in Peoria, the son of William L. and Nettie Bachtold Kupferschmid. He married Maribeth Ebach on May 18, 1969, in Forrest. She survives.

Other survivors include four sons, Bradley (Cheryl) Kupferschmid, Cordes Lakes, Ariz., Rodney (Cindy) Kupferschmid, Eureka, Eric (Joy) Kupferschmid, Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Darin (Tami) Kupferschmid, Prescott Valley, Ariz.; three daughters, Shelly (Greg) Kaeb, Carlock, Angie (Marvin) Beer, Edelstein and Lisa (Matthew) Schmidgall, Roanoke; 35 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Orville Kupferschmid, Bill (Celeste) Kupferschmid and Dean (Robin) Kupferschmid, all of Forrest, and three sisters, Marilyn Ruegsegger, Forrest, Velda (Don) Hish, Bloomington and Betty Ifft, Cornell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alfred Kupferschmid and Gary Kupferschmid, and two grandchildren, Derek Kupferschmid and Kyla Schmidgall.

Richard worked at Caterpillar for many years and also did construction in the area. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church of Eureka. Richard enjoyed caring for his flowers and spending time with family. Above all, his faith in God was most important to him.

Services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, and Thursday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to any charity.